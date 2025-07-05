Why Japanese Students Clean Their Schools: A Lesson In Responsibility

Japanese School Students: In Japan, it is a common practice for students to clean their own schools - from sweeping classrooms to scrubbing toilets. This might surprise many, especially in countries where janitors typically handle all cleaning duties. But in Japan, cleaning is much more than just a chore - it is a powerful lesson in responsibility, discipline, and respect.

All the schools in Japan have a classroom duties system or "Toban Katsudo" in Japanese for conducting activities in school life without any issues. While activities can vary from school to school, the most typical example would be cleaning duties where students clean classrooms and other areas.

1. Cleanliness As A Value

Japanese culture places a strong emphasis on cleanliness - not just physically, but morally and spiritually. Shintoism, one of the country's native religions, sees cleanliness as a form of purity.

2. Instilling Responsibility From a Young Age

Letting students clean their environment helps create a sense of responsibility, ownership and accountability which helps them become a better person as they grow.

3. No Janitors in Many Schools

Many schools in Japan have no janitors, the teacher and students work together, at least once a day, fostering teamwork and mutual respect.

4. Building Life Skills and Character

Cleaning is not just about tidiness. It teaches life skills like time management, cooperation, humility, and perseverance. They learn the value of hard work and dignity by doing even the small tasks.

5. A Lesson That Stays for Life

Habits and practices learned as a kid or during your school time stays with you and influences behavior. The practice instills respect for shared spaces, awareness of community roles, and pride in keeping surroundings clean.

The Japanese system of student-led cleaning helps shape responsible and respectful citizens. In an age where the world is surrounded with chaos, it can learn something from this simple yet powerful practice.