It's Time For Burritos! 5 Tempting Recipes You Must Try This Weekend

Burrito recipes for the weekend. (Image Credit: iStock)

What is the one thing that you look forward to the most over the weekend? If you ask us, we'd say trying out different cuisines and experimenting with various recipes. As we have ample time over the weekend, it's the perfect opportunity to address all your foodie desires. Speaking of cuisines, Mexican cuisine has gained immense popularity in recent times. You'll now find several restaurants and cafes serving mouth-watering Mexican dishes. Burrito, for example, enjoys huge popularity. If you're in the mood for some burritos, satisfy your cravings with these five delicious recipes. They will certainly make your weekend a memorable one.

Also Read: Taco Samosa Recipe: A 'Desi' Spin To Your Favourite Mexican Tacos

Here Are 5 Delicious Burrito Recipes You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Tandoori Chicken Burrito

The tandoori chicken burrito gives a desi twist to the classic burrito. The stuffing inside includes juicy pieces of chicken, arranged on rice, and wrapped in a crispy tortilla wrap. It's a must-try recipe for chicken lovers and perfect to enjoy over the weekend. Pair it with tangy salsa sauce or any dip of your choice and indulge in its goodness. Click here for the complete recipe for Tandoori Chicken Burrito.

2. Tex-Mex Veggie Burrito

If you're a vegetarian, this Tex-Mex veggie burrito is what you need to try. To make it, just warm the tortilla wrap and fill it with guacamole, jalapeno, and mixed greens. Place the brown rice along with the onion, paneer, and cilantro. Now just top it with some sauces and enjoy! This yummy burrito will curb your hunger pangs in no time. Find the complete recipe for Tex-Mex Veggie Burrito here.

3. Burrito Mojados

Want to make your burrito even more indulgent? Look no further than this burrito mojados recipe. In this dish, the burrito is topped with a delicious tomato and cheese sauce. It is then baked in the oven for around 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Just as you take the first bite of it, we're sure it'll make you drool. Excited to try it out? Click here for the complete recipe for Burrito Mojados.

4. Minced Meat Burrito

Traditionally, tortilla wraps are made with corn, but this one is made with maida. It is much thinner in texture as compared to the corn one. It is stuffed with a flavourful minced chicken filling, which is quite wholesome. Enjoy this burrito for your weekend snacking session or a dinner meal. Serve with sour cream or yogurt. Find the complete recipe for the Minced Meat Burrito here.

Also Read: 5 Delicious Indo-Mexican Snacks You Must Try For Tea-Time

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Rajma Burrito

Do you not have fancy ingredients lying in your pantry? Don't worry; here's rajma burrito to your rescue. Mix rajma with onions and spices to make a mix. Now spread salsa sauce over the tortilla wrap and top it with rice and the prepared rajma mix. This burrito offers the perfect blend of desi and Mexican flavours and will take your taste buds on a joy ride. Find the complete recipe for Rajma Burrito here.

Which of these burritos are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments section below!