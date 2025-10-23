Is The 'Cream' In Your Favourite Biscuits Really Made Of Milk? The Surprising Truth Revealed

Cream biscuits have been a childhood favourite for most of us. From licking off the creamy centre first to dunking the crunchy halves in milk, these biscuits have long been a comfort snack across generations. But have you ever wondered what that sweet, white (or chocolatey) filling actually is? Many of us grew up believing it was made from real milk cream - but the truth might surprise you.

The Cream That Is Not Really Cream

According to food experts, the "cream" inside most popular cream biscuits isn't made from milk or any dairy product at all. Despite its smooth and rich texture, the filling actually contains no real cream. The recipe used by most biscuit manufacturers is kept tightly under wraps, but if you've ever read the fine print on the packet, you might have noticed ingredients like sugar, palm oil, soy lecithin, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavouring, and canola oil.

These ingredients are found in most commercial white frostings - a mix of vegetable oils and sugar whipped to mimic the taste and feel of dairy cream. And because it doesn't contain any milk or cream, the term used on packaging is often 'crème' instead of 'cream'.

Also Read: Are Figs (Anjeer) Really Vegetarian Or Non-Vegetarian? Here's The Truth

'Cream' vs 'Crème' - What's The Difference?

The distinction isn't just stylistic. According to the US Code of Federal Regulations, cream refers to a milk-based product high in milk fat - at least 18 percent. But what's inside most biscuits doesn't qualify for that definition. Instead, it's a blend of hydrogenated vegetable oils, sugar, and flavouring agents designed to taste creamy, without any actual dairy content.

That's why many companies label them as 'crème-filled' rather than 'cream-filled'. It's a subtle but important difference - one that most of us miss.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What Health Experts Say

Dr. Paul Saladino, a health expert who spoke about this topic on social media, explained that the combination of sugar and seed oils in these fillings can be highly addictive. A 2013 study from Connecticut College found that this mix of ingredients triggers pleasure receptors in rats' brains in a way that's similar to - and in some cases stronger than - drugs like cocaine and morphine.

While that sounds alarming, these components - from refined sugar to seed oils - are present in many processed foods we consume daily. The key, as always, lies in moderation.

Viral Video To Educate Schoolchildren On Packaged Food

Recently, a video shared by Satvic Youth, the youth wing of the Satvic Movement, went viral on Instagram for highlighting exactly this. In the clip, a member is seen educating schoolchildren about what really goes into cream biscuits. The video points out that calling them "cream biscuits" is misleading since the filling is largely made of vegetable oil, not milk.

Their caption read: "Your childhood favourite 'cream wale biscuit' don't have any trace of milk cream! Cream and crème are not the same! For my entire childhood, I thought these were made from simple milk cream, but in reality, the filling is mostly vegetable oil dressed up as cream."

The post went on to add that the truth is printed right on the packaging - we just rarely stop to read it.

Are Crème Biscuits Vegan?

You might think that since there's no dairy, cream biscuits are automatically vegan - but that's not entirely true. Many brands mention that their biscuits are produced in facilities that also process milk products, which means they may contain traces of dairy. So while the filling itself may be non-dairy, strict vegans might still want to steer clear.

Also Read: Is Silver Vark On Your Kaju Katli Non-Vegetarian? Here Is The Truth

What's Inside That 'Crème'?

Here's a quick look at what typically goes into the filling of cream biscuits:

Sugar - for sweetness

- for sweetness Palm or canola oil - to create a creamy texture

- to create a creamy texture Soy lecithin - as an emulsifier

- as an emulsifier High fructose corn syrup - to enhance flavour and texture

- to enhance flavour and texture Artificial flavours (like vanillin) - to give that vanilla or chocolate aroma

While each ingredient is approved for consumption, excessive intake of hydrogenated oils and added sugars has been linked to health issues when consumed frequently.

Want A Healthier Option? Try Making Your Own Filling

If the revelation has left you rethinking your snack choices, here's some good news - you can make your own cream filling at home. It's easy, and you'll know exactly what goes into it.

Homemade Cream Filling Recipe:

Whip together room-temperature butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until light and fluffy. Spread this between your favourite cookies or biscuits to recreate that nostalgic bite.

You can even customise it:

Add peanut butter for a nutty twist

Mix in cocoa powder or chocolate chips

Try a festive version with cake mix and sprinkles

Cream biscuits may be a nostalgic treat, but it's worth knowing what's really inside them. While the "cream" you loved as a kid might not be made of milk, enjoying these biscuits occasionally is perfectly fine. Just remember - they're a treat, not a staple. And if you're craving that creamy sweetness more often, your kitchen might just be the best place to whip up something both nostalgic and real.