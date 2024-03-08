International Women's Day 2024: Swiggy And BoAT's Post About Songs Comparing Women To Food Goes Viral

Women's Day 2024: A special brand post is viral (Photo: Instagram/ boat.nirvana and swiggyindia)

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, many organisations and brands are sharing special posts and messages. A recent post by Swiggy and BoAt has received a lot of interest online. The two brands have come together to take a stand against the objectification of women in popular songs. They have specifically zeroed in on songs that compare women to food in a derogatory manner. In the carousel post, we can see billboards with a single sexist song lyric on top. The food item in the line is highlighted and also illustrated in a box below. Beside this box is another depicting a woman with headphones.

Below this box are the words, "She is NOT," which drives home the point that women are not food and should not be compared to any kind of dish. All the images in the series follow the same template. The popular food items highlighted through the lyrics are tandoori murgi, jalebi and halwa. The caption of the carousel reads, "Some items only look good on the menu, not in your playlist. Let's #RightTheSong". Take a look at the viral post below:

In the comments, some Instagram users applauded the idea. "Food for thought, literally!" wrote one user. Another called it "a small step against objectifying women." The post has almost 4K likes so far. What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below!

Swiggy often shares its take on trending topics. Before this, it had posted about the viral Orange Peel Theory that had taken the internet by storm. Check out the Instagram carousel here.