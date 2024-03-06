IRCTC Partners With Swiggy To Deliver Food On Trains. How You Can Order

IRCTC signs MoU with Swiggy (Photo Credit: X/@IRCTC)

In a recent development, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with food delivery platform Swiggy to provide food delivery service on trains. This means you can now get your favourite food from any restaurant even while traveling. A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was exchanged between Sanjay Kumar Jain, chairman and managing director of IRCTC, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

As part of the MoU, Swiggy will start delivering food from its extensive restaurant network to passengers on selected trains. The service will likely be rolled out for 63 stations across India, beginning with Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada stations in the coming weeks.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, chairman and MD of IRCTC, in an official statement, said, "At IRCTC our focus has always been to explore new ways to make train journeys comfortable and convenient for the billions of passengers aboard the Indian railways every year. This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable." The delivery of pre-ordered meals will be through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

Speaking about the collaboration, Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor stated, "If during these rail journeys, which traverse across states and districts, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of the train travel."

Reportedly in 2023, IRCTC announced a similar association with Zomato, starting with railway stations of New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

How Passengers Can Avail Pre-Ordered Food Services Via Swiggy:

Step 1: Input the PNR on the IRCTC app;

Step 2: Select the preferred station for food delivery;

Step 3: Browse through an extensive list of restaurants on Swiggy;

Step 4: Choose a restaurant that is delivering at the specified location and time.

Step 5: Swiggy's delivery partner would reach the selected platform X mins before delivery;

Step 6: The delivery partner will hand over the food (packaged in an insulated container) to the customer and mark the food delivered.