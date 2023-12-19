No Budget? No Problem! Swiggy Offers Discounted Prices And Free Delivery In Select Cities

Food delivery is a convenient dining option. (Photo Credit: iStock)

In a world where the click of a button can summon a meal to your doorstep, online food delivery has become a ubiquitous part of modern life. However, this convenience is not for everyone, especially those with limited budgets. While savouring the delights of restaurant cuisine from the comfort of our homes is a luxury many enjoy, the financial aspect can sometimes be a deterrent for some individuals, especially students. You know how ordering food online can sometimes be a bit heavy on the pocket. Well, Swiggy has plans to change that.

Recognising this gap and aiming to make online food delivery more inclusive, Swiggy, one of India's food delivery platforms, has launched an innovative feature called 'Pockethero.' This new addition to Swiggy's repertoire, Pockethero is a game-changer for those who want a delicious meal without burning a hole in their pockets.

Swiggy is testing it out in cities like Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh. If you're there, you might be lucky to get free delivery and up to 60% off on your food from certain restaurants. Swiggy is also planning to bring Pockethero to cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata soon.



Sidharth Bhakoo, VP, National Business Head at Swiggy, said in the official press release, "Pockethero aims to make food delivery accessible to a set of users who today may find online food delivery less value for money. True to its name, Pockethero delivers the best of discounts from our partner restaurants and gives free delivery on top of it to give our customers a taste of convenience without having to think much about their pockets!