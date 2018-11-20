Indigestion: Here's How Coriander May Soothe Digestive Ailments

If you have been suffering from bloating, abdominal pain and other digestive disorder, then look no further and bring coriander to your rescue. Coriander is said to be one of the oldest spices ever known to mankind. Packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, coriander is valued immensely in Ayurvedic medicine as well. It is known to play a crucial role in improving digestion. The book 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal says, "Coriander is 85 percent volatile oils, containing at least 26 energetic compounds. Two of those oils -linalool and geranyl acetate- are powerful, cell-protecting antioxidants, and are probably behind many of coriander's curative powers, such as its ability to soothe digestive ailments."



Coriander stimulates digestive enzymes and juices, which are known to enhance our digestive system. In order to reap its maximum benefits, you can also consume coriander water. Throw some coriander leaves in a bottle of water and leave it in refrigerator overnight. Drink it the next morning. Other than this, you can even juice coriander leaves too. Chop a cup full of coriander leaves and grind them in a grinder. Add a cup of water to it and grind it again. Drink it every morning for best results.



According to the book, 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal, a report published in the journal Digestive Diseases and Sciences, gastroenterologists studied 32 people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS includes abdominal pain, cramping and bloating, along with diarrhoea and constipation. They divided them into two groups; one received Carmint, a preparation that contains coriander; the other received a placebo. After eight weeks, those taking Carmint had three times more improvement in abdominal pain and discomfort than the placebo group.



So, with the help of this magic ingredient, say bye-bye to indigestion problems!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

