India's 30 Best Bars For 2024 Revealed: This Delhi Bar Has Topped The List

India's 30 Best Bars, a homegrown platform, held its annual awards ceremony on January 13, 2025. Its much-awaited rankings for the top bars in the country were announced and accolades were bestowed on establishments across the country. This year's list "celebrates bars pushing boundaries, embracing sustainability, and creating unforgettable experiences across India," the platform declared on its Instagram handle. It also revealed that the names have been selected by a jury of more than 270 bar enthusiasts, cocktail experts, and industry insiders.
The list of India's 30 Best Bars for 2024 was topped by Lair in New Delhi. It was followed by Bar Spirit Forward and Soka - both located in Bengaluru. Sidecar in New Delhi, which topped last year's list, was ranked 4th. Hideaway in Goa occupied the 5th position. The Instagram announcement for the top bar read, "Nestled in Vasant Vihar, Lair combines the allure of a speakeasy with modern sophistication. The bar menu steals the show with its signature creations like the Nagpur Valley, blending vodka, Nagpur liquor, aloe vera, and honey, and The Queen, a floral gin-based cocktail featuring mogra, grapefruit, and marigold. Beyond the drinks, Lair's pan-Asian-inspired menu offers delights like Miso Glazed Pork Belly and Truffle Edamame Dumplings, making it a destination for food and cocktail lovers alike. The intimate ambience, highlighted by chic interiors and warm lighting, ensures a cosy yet upscale experience perfect for an indulgent night out."
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Here Are India's 30 Best Bars For 2024:
- Lair, New Delhi
- Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru
- Soka, Bengaluru
- Sidecar, New Delhi
- Hideaway, Goa
- ZLB 23, Bengaluru
- Cobbler & Crew, Pune
- Americano, Mumbai
- PCO, New Delhi
- Home, New Delhi
- Slow Tide, Goa
- Copitas, Bengaluru
- Comorin, Gurgaon
- The Library Bar, New Delhi
- The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
- Muro, Bengaluru
- Aer Mumbai, Mumbai
- Hoots', New Delhi
- Ekaa, Mumbai
- Slink & Bardot, Mumbai
- Grumps, Goa
- AM PM, Kolkata
- Room One, Goa
- Bandra Born, Mumbai
- Native Cocktail Room, Jaipur
- Ru, Hyderabad
- Masque, Mumbai
- PCO, Mumbai
- Cocktails & Dreams, Gurgaon
- Petisco, Goa
The platform also ranked bars from 31 to 50, which are part of the "extended list." Here are the names:
31. Pablo's, Goa
32. Khi Khi, New Delhi
33. The Johri & Sons, The Johri, Jaipur
34. For the Record - Vinyl Bar, Goa
35. Little Bar Sober, Kolkata
36. Bob's Bar, Bangalore
37. Mehico, Kolkata
38. Beno, Goa
39. Cirqa 1960, Mumbai
40. The Second House, Goa
41. O Pedro, Mumbai
42. Papa's, Mumbai
43. Olterra, Kolkata
44. Aidu, Hyderabad
45. Hosa, Goa
46. Olive Bar & Kitchen, Qutub, New Delhi
47. Rick's, Taj Mahal, New Delhi
48. Shad Skye, Shillong
49. Elephant & Co, Goa
50. Whisky Samba, Gurgaon
