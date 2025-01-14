India's 30 Best Bars For 2024 Revealed: This Delhi Bar Has Topped The List

India's 30 Best Bars, a homegrown platform, held its annual awards ceremony on January 13, 2025. Its much-awaited rankings for the top bars in the country were announced and accolades were bestowed on establishments across the country. This year's list "celebrates bars pushing boundaries, embracing sustainability, and creating unforgettable experiences across India," the platform declared on its Instagram handle. It also revealed that the names have been selected by a jury of more than 270 bar enthusiasts, cocktail experts, and industry insiders.

Also Read: This Bengaluru Bar Was Named The Best Bar In India For 2024

The list of India's 30 Best Bars for 2024 was topped by Lair in New Delhi. It was followed by Bar Spirit Forward and Soka - both located in Bengaluru. Sidecar in New Delhi, which topped last year's list, was ranked 4th. Hideaway in Goa occupied the 5th position. The Instagram announcement for the top bar read, "Nestled in Vasant Vihar, Lair combines the allure of a speakeasy with modern sophistication. The bar menu steals the show with its signature creations like the Nagpur Valley, blending vodka, Nagpur liquor, aloe vera, and honey, and The Queen, a floral gin-based cocktail featuring mogra, grapefruit, and marigold. Beyond the drinks, Lair's pan-Asian-inspired menu offers delights like Miso Glazed Pork Belly and Truffle Edamame Dumplings, making it a destination for food and cocktail lovers alike. The intimate ambience, highlighted by chic interiors and warm lighting, ensures a cosy yet upscale experience perfect for an indulgent night out."

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Here Are India's 30 Best Bars For 2024:

Lair, New Delhi Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru Soka, Bengaluru Sidecar, New Delhi Hideaway, Goa ZLB 23, Bengaluru Cobbler & Crew, Pune Americano, Mumbai PCO, New Delhi Home, New Delhi Slow Tide, Goa Copitas, Bengaluru Comorin, Gurgaon The Library Bar, New Delhi The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai Muro, Bengaluru Aer Mumbai, Mumbai Hoots', New Delhi Ekaa, Mumbai Slink & Bardot, Mumbai Grumps, Goa AM PM, Kolkata Room One, Goa Bandra Born, Mumbai Native Cocktail Room, Jaipur Ru, Hyderabad Masque, Mumbai PCO, Mumbai Cocktails & Dreams, Gurgaon Petisco, Goa

The platform also ranked bars from 31 to 50, which are part of the "extended list." Here are the names:

31. Pablo's, Goa

32. Khi Khi, New Delhi

33. The Johri & Sons, The Johri, Jaipur

34. For the Record - Vinyl Bar, Goa

35. Little Bar Sober, Kolkata

36. Bob's Bar, Bangalore

37. Mehico, Kolkata

38. Beno, Goa

39. Cirqa 1960, Mumbai

40. The Second House, Goa

41. O Pedro, Mumbai

42. Papa's, Mumbai

43. Olterra, Kolkata

44. Aidu, Hyderabad

45. Hosa, Goa

46. Olive Bar & Kitchen, Qutub, New Delhi

47. Rick's, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

48. Shad Skye, Shillong

49. Elephant & Co, Goa

50. Whisky Samba, Gurgaon

Also Read: World's 50 Best Bars For 2024 Unveiled: Here Are The Top Asian Bars On The List