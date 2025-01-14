Advertisement
India's 30 Best Bars For 2024 Revealed: This Delhi Bar Has Topped The List

India's 30 Best Bars, a homegrown ranking organisation, recently held its annual awards ceremony. Here are the top bars chosen by the jury for 2024.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
India's 30 Best Bars For 2024 Revealed: This Delhi Bar Has Topped The List
Two Delhi bars made it to the top 5 (Photo Credit: Instagram/ lair.newdelhi)

India's 30 Best Bars, a homegrown platform, held its annual awards ceremony on January 13, 2025. Its much-awaited rankings for the top bars in the country were announced and accolades were bestowed on establishments across the country. This year's list "celebrates bars pushing boundaries, embracing sustainability, and creating unforgettable experiences across India," the platform declared on its Instagram handle. It also revealed that the names have been selected by a jury of more than 270 bar enthusiasts, cocktail experts, and industry insiders.

Also Read: This Bengaluru Bar Was Named The Best Bar In India For 2024

The list of India's 30 Best Bars for 2024 was topped by Lair in New Delhi. It was followed by Bar Spirit Forward and Soka - both located in Bengaluru. Sidecar in New Delhi, which topped last year's list, was ranked 4th. Hideaway in Goa occupied the 5th position. The Instagram announcement for the top bar read, "Nestled in Vasant Vihar, Lair combines the allure of a speakeasy with modern sophistication. The bar menu steals the show with its signature creations like the Nagpur Valley, blending vodka, Nagpur liquor, aloe vera, and honey, and The Queen, a floral gin-based cocktail featuring mogra, grapefruit, and marigold. Beyond the drinks, Lair's pan-Asian-inspired menu offers delights like Miso Glazed Pork Belly and Truffle Edamame Dumplings, making it a destination for food and cocktail lovers alike. The intimate ambience, highlighted by chic interiors and warm lighting, ensures a cosy yet upscale experience perfect for an indulgent night out."

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Here Are India's 30 Best Bars For 2024:

  1. Lair, New Delhi
  2. Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru
  3. Soka, Bengaluru
  4. Sidecar, New Delhi
  5. Hideaway, Goa
  6. ZLB 23, Bengaluru
  7. Cobbler & Crew, Pune
  8. Americano, Mumbai
  9. PCO, New Delhi
  10. Home, New Delhi
  11. Slow Tide, Goa
  12. Copitas, Bengaluru
  13. Comorin, Gurgaon
  14. The Library Bar, New Delhi
  15. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
  16. Muro, Bengaluru
  17. Aer Mumbai, Mumbai
  18. Hoots', New Delhi
  19. Ekaa, Mumbai
  20. Slink & Bardot, Mumbai
  21. Grumps, Goa
  22. AM PM, Kolkata
  23. Room One, Goa
  24. Bandra Born, Mumbai
  25. Native Cocktail Room, Jaipur
  26. Ru, Hyderabad
  27. Masque, Mumbai
  28. PCO, Mumbai
  29. Cocktails & Dreams, Gurgaon
  30. Petisco, Goa

The platform also ranked bars from 31 to 50, which are part of the "extended list." Here are the names:

31. Pablo's, Goa

32. Khi Khi, New Delhi

33. The Johri & Sons, The Johri, Jaipur

34. For the Record - Vinyl Bar, Goa

35. Little Bar Sober, Kolkata

36. Bob's Bar, Bangalore

37. Mehico, Kolkata

38. Beno, Goa

39. Cirqa 1960, Mumbai

40. The Second House, Goa

41. O Pedro, Mumbai

42. Papa's, Mumbai

43. Olterra, Kolkata

44. Aidu, Hyderabad

45. Hosa, Goa

46. Olive Bar & Kitchen, Qutub, New Delhi

47. Rick's, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

48. Shad Skye, Shillong

49. Elephant & Co, Goa

50. Whisky Samba, Gurgaon

Also Read: World's 50 Best Bars For 2024 Unveiled: Here Are The Top Asian Bars On The List

India's 30 Best Bars 2024, Best Bars, Food News
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.