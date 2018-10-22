Include These 3 Immune-Boosting Foods In Your Diet 

The changing weather is taking a toll on the health of many people. The ones who are most vulnerable to diseases are those who happen to have a weak immunity. In order to prevent illness and recover efficiently, it is of utmost importance to have a strong immunity. A healthy diet and proper workout schedule can help in boosting your immunity levels to a great extent. Here is a list of three immune-boosting foods that you must include in your diet to keep diseases at bay.

Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with health-benefiting properties. Curcumin, a compound present in turmeric, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help in boosting your overall immunity to a great extent. To reap its maximum benefits, you can have it in the form of haldi doodh.

Tulsi

Tulsi has been worshiped for its endless miraculous and medicinal value. Consumption of tulsi or holy basil can provide immense relief from respiratory disorders, fever, asthma and lung disorders. This immune-boosting food is also used in aromatherapy for its powerful healing smell.

Black Pepper

Apart from having anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties, black pepper aids in boosting immunity as well. You can pair it along with ginger to increase its nutritional value. It also helps in digestion and flushes out any toxins from the body.

