Hypertension: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies To Manage High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common health conditions in which the force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough to cause heart diseases. Your blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher will be your blood pressure. While high blood pressure may not have particular symptoms, but a few of them may include headaches, shortness of breath, or nosebleeds. In some cases, hypertension may not have signs and symptoms, even if blood pressure is reaching life-threatening levels. Ayurveda, the ancient science, has provided us some natural remedies that may help stabilise blood pressure and keep your heart healthy. While medications prescribed by the doctor may help, these simple Ayurvedic remedies can be brought to use.

(Also Read: 6 Healthy Drinks For Managing Hypertension)

Ayurvedic Remedies For Hypertension | Ayurvedic Remedies To Manage High Blood Pressure

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies suggested by Dr. Vasant Lad in his book, The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Remedies:

Add a teaspoon of coriander and a pinch of cardamom to one cup freshly squeezed peach juice. Drink this solution as many as two or three times a day to help deal with high blood pressure. Try consuming some moong dal soup, and add some cilantro, cumin, and a pinch of turmeric. Moong dal helps bring down the high blood pressure. Honey water is also said to help. All you need to do is to add a teaspoon of honey and five to 10 drops of apple cider vinegar to a cup of hot water. Drink it early morning on an empty stomach. This drink helps reduce cholesterol, maintains vasodilation and helps to regulate blood pressure. Mix orange juice and coconut water in a ration of two is to one. Drink half to one cup at least two to three times a day. Cucumber raita is said to be a good diuretic that helps keep blood pressure along with digestive health in check. Eat some watermelon with a pinch of cardamom and a pinch of coriander added. This is said to act as a mild diuretic and will help to regulate blood pressure. Ayurveda suggests that people with hypertension should avoid salt, fatty and fried foods, or hot-spicy food - all of which are known to aggravate the condition. Ayurveda suggests bringing this herbal mixture to rescue. Mix punarnava (one part), passion flower (one part) and hawthorn berry (two parts). Steep half teaspoon of this mixture in a cup of hot water for five to 10 minutes. Drink this tea after lunch and dinner to keep blood pressure levels in check.

(Also Read: Follow The DASH Diet That May Help Regulate Hypertension)

Make sure you consult a doctor or a certified Ayurvedic expert before switching to these remedies, as taking medications and following these remedies simultaneously may only end up dropping your blood pressure significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.