Hypertension? 5 Fruits That May Help You Manage High Blood Pressure Naturally

Hypertension or High blood pressure is emerging to be one of the biggest cause of concern in the global health and nutrition circuit. According to the WHO, high blood pressure causes close to 12.8% of total deaths in the world. The normal range of blood at rest is measured between 100-140 millimeters mercury (mmHg) for systolic pressure and 60-90 (mmHg) for diastolic pressure. A person is said to have hypertension when the blood pressure range exceeds the above mentioned range. Hypertension, if left untreated may trigger stroke or heart attack and in worst cases even cause death. High blood pressure patients must take extra care of their diet. While maintaining a healthy lifestyle and exercising regularly are some of the primary ways to keep lifestyle diseases in check, there are some dietary tweaks too that may help hypertension patients manage the condition better. High blood pressure patients must take extra care of their diet. Too much of sodium intake may cause their pressures to surge. High BP patients should also steer clear of heavily fried foods or foods that are laden with trans-fats. So what is it that one should have to prevent the surge. Potassium rich fruits, or fruits high in vitamin C or may help immensely.

Here are fruits that may help level blood pressure levels naturally.

1. Banana

Bananas are extremely low in sodium; and very rich potassium, which happens to be a win-win combination for your high blood pressure levels. You can have them alone, or add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.

2. Avocados

Avocados may also do wonders for your soaring blood pressure levels. Avocados are packed with oleic acid, which can reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Avocados are also rich in potassium and folate, both of which are good for heart. An antioxidant treasure trove, Avocados are loaded in vitamin A, K, B & E and fibre too.

3. Watermelon

The summer favourite, watermelon contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has proven to lower blood pressure. Watermelon has heart friendly fibres, lycopenes, vitamin A and potassium. You can add them to salads and blend them in smoothies. Watermelon seeds are highly nutritious superfoods too.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in nitrates. Nitrates help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beetroot juice is believed to lower systolic blood pressure in just a matter of few hours.

5. Oranges

Packed with a tangy citrusy flavour and several antioxidants, oranges could help lower your blood pressures too. The fruit is high in heart-healthy fibres and vitamin C. It is more advisable to have the whole fruit over the juice, to make sure you don't lose out on healthy fibres.

So what are you waiting for? Include these fruits in your diet and see the change for yourself.