Hypertension? 5 Fruits That May Help You Manage High Blood Pressure Naturally

Here are fruits that may help level blood pressure levels naturally.
1. Banana
Bananas are extremely low in sodium; and very rich potassium, which happens to be a win-win combination for your high blood pressure levels. You can have them alone, or add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.
2. Avocados
Avocados may also do wonders for your soaring blood pressure levels. Avocados are packed with oleic acid, which can reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Avocados are also rich in potassium and folate, both of which are good for heart. An antioxidant treasure trove, Avocados are loaded in vitamin A, K, B & E and fibre too.
3. Watermelon
The summer favourite, watermelon contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has proven to lower blood pressure. Watermelon has heart friendly fibres, lycopenes, vitamin A and potassium. You can add them to salads and blend them in smoothies. Watermelon seeds are highly nutritious superfoods too.
4. Beetroot
Beetroot is rich in nitrates. Nitrates help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beetroot juice is believed to lower systolic blood pressure in just a matter of few hours.
5. Oranges
Packed with a tangy citrusy flavour and several antioxidants, oranges could help lower your blood pressures too. The fruit is high in heart-healthy fibres and vitamin C. It is more advisable to have the whole fruit over the juice, to make sure you don't lose out on healthy fibres.
So what are you waiting for? Include these fruits in your diet and see the change for yourself.