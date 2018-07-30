How To Manage Diabetes Naturally? Dietary Dos And Don'ts To Follow

Diabetes is a common condition that tends to hinder your body's ability to produce or respond to insulin that eventually ends up leading to abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates, further leading to spiked blood sugar levels. Managing diabetes is difficult, but not impossible. Apart from your medications, a few lifestyle changes, exercises and a balanced diet can actually help maintain blood sugar levels naturally. There are three types of diabetes: type-1 diabetes, which is situation where one's body is unable to produce insulin. It majorly develops in childhood; however, it may occur at any age. The second condition is type-2 diabetes in which the cells in our body fail to respond to the insulin produced. There is a third kind called gestational diabetes that affects females during pregnancy.

We suggest some important dos and don'ts to follow in order to manage diabetes naturally.

1. Consider drinking copper water

According to the Ayurveda, copper has many health benefits and one of them is keep blood sugar levels in control. All you'd need to do is to add one cup of water into a copper glass and drink the water next morning on an empty stomach. Consult your doctor before switching to this remedy.

2. Stay hydrated

Water is one of the best ways to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Enough water intakes not only prevent dehydration, but also support kidneys to flush out the toxins through urine. Gulp down enough water through the day to keep your hydrated.

3. A healthy diet never goes wrong

Controlling your diet is imperative to manage diabetes naturally. In fact, you should control the amount of carb you are consuming every day. Since carbs are broken down into glucose that result in raising our blood sugar levels. Consume more fibre rich foods that help control blood sugar effectively. Eat more fresh vegetables and bitter herbs.

Foods that you should include in your diabetes diet:

1. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd contains insulin like compound known as polypeptide-p or p-insulin that has been shown to control diabetes naturally. So include more karela in your diet.

2. Fenugreek seeds or methi dana

Drinking fenugreek soaked water every morning could help reduce blood sugar levels. However, it is necessary to consult a doctor before following such regimes.

3. Nuts

Nuts are loaded with unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. A handful of nuts like cashew nuts, almonds, chestnuts, walnuts and pistachios could help keep diabetes in check.

4. Barley

Barley is loaded with dietary fibre that helps reduce your appetite and keep high blood sugar levels in check.

5. Amla

Amla or Indian gooseberry is said to be a natural remedy to control high blood sugar levels. It also contains a type of mineral called chromium that regulates carbohydrate metabolism.

Ayurvedic remedies to manage diabetes naturally, as suggested by the book The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad:

Ginger tea helps stimulate digestion that is beneficial in reducing the excess kapha in your system. Diabetics can take a half teaspoon of ground bay leaf and half teaspoon turmeric, mixed in one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Consume the mixture at least twice a day before lunch and dinner. Add turmeric to your daily diet to keep blood sugar levels in check. In order to control high blood sugar, Ayurveda uses the following mixture: mix guduchi, shardunika, kutki, punarnava together. Take half a teaspoon two to three times a day with warm water.

Make sure you consult a diabetologist or a certified Ayurvedic expert before switching to any of these practices.