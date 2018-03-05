How To Beat Exam Stress: Diet Tips You Must Follow For Stress-Free Exams

Highlights Eating right is very important during examinations. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently addressed exam stress. Skipping meals can be very harmful during exams.

The board examinations have started and thousands of students across the country are going through a period of intense stress, pressure and anxiety. School-going students of the 10th and 12th standard belonging to both CBSE and ICSE board are currently experiencing exam strain and some of them are tasting it for the very first time. The pressure can be overwhelming and sometimes it may seem like it's just too much to handle. However, there are some steps that one can take to stay focused and concentrate on studies, without stress or tension.

Recently, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar also addressed examination anxiety and gave out tips to beat it. One of the most important points that Chhillar stressed upon was a healthy diet. Food often takes a back seat during exam times, as students spend most of their time shut inside rooms. However, this can be one of the reasons behind increased stress. There are certain foods that are not just healthy and nutritious, but can also help you calm down and focus better. Also Read: 7 Healthy Study Tips & Techniques For A Good Score

Here are some diet tips you must follow to beat exam stress:

1. Don't skip meals

Skipping meals is very unhealthy generally as well. But during exam times, skipping meals can lead to illness, irritability and low energy. Therefore, it's important to eat all your meals and eat them on time. You should time your meals around your study schedule and make sure you eat foods that help you stay energized.

2. Snack healthy

Keep a stock of healthy snacks, like almonds, roasted sunflower or flax seeds, roasted fox nuts, unsalted pistachios or even peanuts in your room. Anytime you feel hungry or drained, just grab a handful of these healthy snacks and gobble them up for an energy boost. Soaked almonds and raisins are even better than raw ones.

3. Eat Fresh

Include as many fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet as you can. Make sure you eat freshly prepared meals, made from seasonal fruits and vegetables. These will supply your body with the essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients and will also help you stay satiated for longer. Avoid eating junk or greasy foods, as they can make you feel heavy and uneasy and break your concentration.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated. Keep a sipper or water bottle on your study desk and carry it around with you. You might want to add some refreshing mint leaves or lemon slices in your water, to enhance its hydrating properties. This is very important as this is the time when the season is on the cusp of change and your body might get de-hydrated easily.

Drinking enough water can also curb frequent hunger pangs. Eating the right amount of food is as important as managing your time and staying positive.



