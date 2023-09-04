How These 7 Edible Flowers Can Turn Your Meals Into Masterpieces

Photo Credit: UnSplash

Cooking is an art, and your plate is a blank canvas to fill with colours, textures, and nutrients. And guess what? You have various food ingredients around to achieve the desired goal, one of which is colourful flowers. Flowers have been a part of our diet for centuries, yet not much has been spoken about them. In this article, we intend to shed light on some of the most popular desi flowers consumed across the country in various culinary forms, taking you on a gastronomic journey of edible flowers.

Here Are 7 Desi Flowers That Are Edible Too:

1. Banana Flower:

Banana blossom, also known as "mocha" in Bengali and "vazhaipoo" in Tamil, deserves a top spot on the list. It is used to prepare avial, Bengali torkari (dry sabzi), fritters, and various other dishes across the country. With its neutral taste that absorbs all the flavours of the masala you cook it in, the fact that it's enriched with soluble and non-soluble fibres gives the dish an additional edge.

2. Pumpkin Flower:

Pumpkin, also called "kaddu," is widely consumed across India. Apart from making various sabzis with this somewhat sweet vegetable, you can also indulge in its flowers, which bloom for a limited period and offer a delicious treat. Dip each flower in besan batter to create crispy fritters, perfect when paired with rice, ghee, and green chillies.

3. Mustard Flower:

Much like mustard greens and mustard seeds, mustard flowers also exhibit versatility in the world of gastronomy. You can use them to make sabzi with sweet potatoes or deep-fry them to relish their unique taste.

4. Moringa Flower:

In Bengal, moringa flowers are consumed as an antidote to seasonal changes during Spring due to their antiseptic properties, which lower the risk of various seasonal diseases, including pox. Similar to mustard flowers, you can enjoy them in the form of fritters or sauté them lightly into a sabzi to pair with your rice.

5. Jasmine:

With herbal tea making a comeback, several flowers are now used to prepare this soothing brew, with aromatic jasmine being a prime choice. Infuse jasmine in hot water or chai for a refreshing sip to relax and unwind. You can also use it to infuse cocktails and mocktails of your choice but remember to clean and sundry the flowers before use.

6. Rose:

We are all familiar with the versatility of roses. In the culinary world, rose water is used to prepare various sweet and savoury dishes, including biryani. For a natural touch, use fresh rose petals. Infuse them in water for a few hours and add to your desired foods and drinks for an exquisite aroma.



7. Butterfly Pea:

Butterfly pea is a popular ingredient in modern cooking. Also known as "aparajita" in Hindi and Bengali, this flower adds a soothing blue hue to your meal and comes with numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and linked to weight loss, blood sugar management, and healthy hair, and skin. Most popularly, it is sun-dried and brewed as tea for enjoyment.

Have you tried any of the above flowers in your meals? Share your experiences in the comments below.