How Food Brands Responded To Dhoni-Inspired Viral 'Thala For A Reason' Trend

Memes and posts about "Thala For A Reason" - a reference to MS Dhoni - are viral

For innumerable cricket enthusiasts, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is nothing less than a legend. Even off the field, the former captain of the Indian team has exerted considerable influence over the public. In recent times, the passionate admiration of MS Dhoni has reached new levels. At present, a trend known as "thala for a reason" has been making waves online. "Thala" is a title that Dhoni's fans have given to him. Apart from social media users, many brands have jumped on this trend. It consists of making different sorts of connections to the number 7 (Dhoni's jersey number) in order to 'prove' just how great and iconic he is. Several food brands have shared their own take on this viral trend.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Attends Friend's Birthday Bash, Leaves A Sweet And Messy Memory

Domino's shared a post with an interesting calculation. They wrote, "1 pizza has 6 slices. 1+6 = 7, thala for a reason."

1 pizza has 6 slices

1+6 = 7, thala for a reason😎#DominosIndiapic.twitter.com/4UpAyN8j1R — dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 11, 2023

Blinkit had another way of reaching the count of 7. This brand has followed in the footsteps of many other companies and people who have counted the number of letters in their name to reference MS Dhoni. Blinkit's post read: "Blinkit has 7 letters, the message is clear. Thala for a reason."

blinkit has 7 letters, the message is clear. thala for a reason 💪🏻 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 10, 2023

Swiggy Instamart shared a picture of a bottle of 7up, the popular fizzy drink, to jump on the "Thala for a reason" trend:

Thala for a reason 😌 pic.twitter.com/MhM7kBxVO9 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 10, 2023

Also Read: What Is The Cheese Wheel Pasta That The Internet Cannot Stop Drooling Over

Swiggy relied on some foodie wordplay. Instead of "thala," the brand posted about thali. One can safely say that both are not just famous, but also beloved.

thali for a reason 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkSFXrjldy — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 11, 2023

Zomato also shared a thali-related post. Their calculation was rather unusual. Check out the picture below:

Burger King compared the iconic number to the layers of its signature offering: the Whopper. Take a look at the post here:

What do you think of this trend? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Smriti Irani Received "Two Types Of Diet Advice", Shares Humorous Post