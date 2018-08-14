How Does Green Tea Cut Down Belly Fat? 3 Reasons Why You Should Drink It

There must be something about green tea that has made it a nutritional showstopper of sorts. In the world of health and fitness, green tea is undeniably one of the most sought after beverage. It is a hit among many celebrities both home and abroad and there are many reasons to convince you to join the fan club too. Green tea makes for an excellent detox drink, it facilitates healthy and clear skin. Regular consumption of green tea may regulate cholesterol levels too. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols and flavonoids that help boost immunity and protect against inflammatory diseases like cough and flu.

Green tea is also said to promote weight loss and melt belly fat. Here's all that you ever wanted to know about its weight loss boosting abilities.



1. Antioxidants: Green tea is a treasure trove of antioxidants. Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Dutta explains, "Green tea has zero calories. It also tends to fill your tummy, and take you to a point of satiety thereby preventing you from binge eating fatty food. They are also rich in antioxidants and catechins that aid weight loss. Some studies suggest 2-3 cups help you get a flatter tummy."

2. Boosts Metabolism: The polyphenols present in green tea helps in boosting your metabolism, which helps to speed up the rate at which your body burns calories. Studies reveal that green tea consumption can boost metabolism by up to 4 per cent.

Advertisement

3. Low calorie beverage: Would you believe that green tea has zero calories. Yes you heard us. The calorie of the beverage depends upon the additions you make from your end. So skip sugar and put honey instead if you like your green tea to be sweet. Honey is a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

Do note: Excess of anything is not a sustainable way to lose weight. Over drinking green tea may cause dehydration, acidity and though the caffeine content of green tea is mineral, over consumption of caffeine may cause caffeine overdose.



