Homemade Eggless Pav: Try Our Easy Recipe For Perfect Results Every Time

When someone talks about Indian cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind is the rich and flavorful curries. However, we often forget to appreciate the role of the delicious bread that complements these curries so well. Pav, a popular variety, is commonly enjoyed in dishes such as pav bhaji, vada pav, and misal pav. While it's more convenient to purchase pav buns from the market, the freshness is sometimes compromised. Making them at home might seem like a daunting task, but it's simpler than you might think. Here's our eggless pav bun recipe that guarantees perfect results every time.

What Are Pav Buns Used For?

Pav is essentially a fluffier version of bread with a super-soft texture that complements a variety of dishes. Whether paired with spicy bhaji or a flavourful vada, it goes perfectly with them. Pav buns can also be enjoyed as is. Simply toast them on a tawa and brush them generously with butter. There you have it - a classic bun maska to relish with a cup of chai.

How to Ensure Pav Buns Turn Out Soft?

There are a few things to keep in mind to make perfectly soft pavs. Firstly, use fresh ingredients. Pay attention to how you knead the dough, ensuring everything is well combined. Also, remember to allow the dough to rest, as this helps aerate it. Lastly, brushing the cooked pavs with butter ensures they remain soft.

Eggless Pav Bun Recipe | How to Make Eggless Pav Bun

To make pav buns at home, start by adding yeast, sugar, and water to a bowl. Mix well and allow the yeast to dissolve completely. Add milk, butter, and salt, and mix again. Gradually add maida, stir well, and combine everything to form a dough. Cover the bowl with a wet cloth and keep it aside for 30 minutes. After the dough has doubled in size, wet your fingers with water, fold the dough, and tuck it to the middle. Transfer it to a kitchen counter dusted with maida. Flatten it out using your hands and divide the dough into equal portions. You can even weigh the dough for the perfect size. Take an 8-inch square pan, grease it with butter, arrange the buns evenly, cover the pan with cling wrap, and keep aside for 20-25 minutes. Brush the buns with milk and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for 15 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Once done, brush with butter and serve hot!

One of the best parts of making pavs at home is enjoying them fresh. Try out this easy recipe, and don't forget to share your experience with us in the comments below. For more homemade recipes, keep visiting our website.