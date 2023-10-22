Homemade Chana Masala Recipe: Make Your Own Masala At Home In Just 10 Mins

Make chana masala at home in just under 10 mins. (Image Credit: Istock)

Indian food is renowned worldwide for its exquisite flavours. The reason for this is the extensive use of masalas that are used to make the dishes. Not a day goes by without incorporating them into our everyday cooking. One such masala that we all use on a regular basis is chana masala. Also known as chole masala, it is an important ingredient when making this classic dish. It helps impart a unique flavour to chana and is what makes it taste divine. Without it, it won't taste half as good. Now, of course, you can easily buy ready-made masalas from the market. They are convenient and save you from the process of making them from scratch at home. However, if you want your chana to truly stand apart, it's best to make your own masala at home. After all, nothing can beat the aroma and flavour of homemade masala. And don't worry; it's not as complicated as it seems to be. All you need are a few basic ingredients, and you'll have your own batch of chana masala ready in just under 10 minutes. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Does Homemade Chana Masala Taste The Same As Store-Bought One?

The answer to this question is yes! Homemade chana masala tastes just as good as store-bought ones (actually even better). The fact that you are aware of all the ingredients that are going into it gives it an upper hand when comparing the two. Anything made from scratch at home is always fresh. When using homemade chana masala, your dishes will certainly come out much more flavourful than when using ready-made masala. It brings a unique taste to the food and is also super easy to make.

Chana Masala Recipe | How To Make Chana Masala At Home

Making chana masala at home may seem like a tiresome process, but trust us, it can't get simpler than this. All you have to do is roast some masalas and then blend them in a mixer grinder. To begin with, take a pan and dry roast the red chillies, coriander seeds, anardana, and sonth. Once they release an aroma, add amchoor powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and allow it to sit. Transfer the prepared masala to a mixer grinder to form a fine powder. And that's it; your homemade chana masala is ready! Store this masala in an airtight container and use whenever needed.

Try out this masala the next time you make chana and let us know how it turns out in the comments section.