Hina Khan's Rare Day Out Features Hot Chocolate, Macarons And More

Hina Khan shares glimpses from a happy day out. (Photo: Instagram /realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is truly unstoppable. Bravely fighting stage three breast cancer, the actress is not letting it keep her from living life to the fullest. Hina recently made a special outing after months of staying indoors. She treated herself to a delightful day of self-care, which included savouring some delicious food. On Instagram, Hina shared a series of snapshots from her day out. In the photos, she can be seen sipping on a comforting hot chocolate and enjoying an assortment of desserts and savoury treats. She captioned her post, "Indulging in a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it." The Bigg Boss 11 star gave her fans a peek into this rare outing, mentioning that it was her first time stepping outside in a long while.

The day was filled with her favourite sweets. One photo shows Hina Khan stirring hot chocolate, while another reveals a yummy spread on her table. This includes a stuffed croissant, pink and brown macarons and a beautifully plated burrata avocado toast.

Check it out here:

Is your mouth watering yet? Don't worry, we have got you covered. We have put together a collection of recipes so that you can easily recreate Hina Khan's feast at home:

1. Macarons:

These French cookies are sweet with a crispy shell and chewy centre. They are simple to bake with egg whites, powdered sugar and almond flour. Find an easy recipe here.

2. Avocado Toast:

This toast features creamy avocado spread on crisp, toasted bread, often topped with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. It is not only quick and easy to make but also a delicious and healthy option that pairs well with a variety of toppings. Recipe here.

3. Croissants:

Flaky and buttery, croissants are a bakery classic with a golden, crisp exterior and a soft, airy interior. Though they require a bit of patience and technique to perfect, the process is quite rewarding and the results are well worth the effort. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Hot Chocolate:

Smooth and rich, this hot chocolate offers a comforting chocolatey flavour and is easy to make with just milk, cocoa powder and sugar. Follow the recipe here.

5. Masala Hot Chocolate:

Are you bored with regular hot chocolate and want an extra twist and added spice? Here is a quick and easy recipe for masala hot chocolate.