High Blood Pressure Problem? Here's Why You Should Be Eating More Bananas

Don't you all just love bananas? The easy-to-peel, easy-to-eat fruit is everywhere; be it desserts, shakes, smoothies, salads, chips, or yam, banana is a versatile fruit that can be savoured in various delicacies. Fortunately, India is very lucky in terms of produce too. Not just the fruit, other parts of the banana tree are also commonly used by many communities in the country. Bananas, both raw and ripe, are a treasure trove of health benefits. They are a good source of vitamin C, B vitamins and fibre. One of the most prominent health benefits of banana is its ability to manage blood pressure levels. High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of blood against the artery wall is too high. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure may also lead to stroke.

Here's What Makes Banana An Ideal Fruit For High Blood Pressure Management:

Bananas are very low in sodium. High BP patients are often told to monitor their salt intake. Having too much of salt may disturb the water balance in the body, which in turn could put a lot of pressure on blood vessels and lead to surged BP levels. Bananas are rich in potassium content. Potassium is one of the most important minerals to check fluctuations in your blood pressure levels. It is very important to include as many natural sources of potassium in your diet as you can as potassium helps negate the effects of sodium. It acts as a vasodilator; the more potassium you eat, the more sodium you tend to eliminate through urine.

(Also Read: Top 10 Natural Foods to Control High Blood Pressure)

High blood pressure diet: Banana is full of potassium

Not just that, potassium also plays a crucial role in easing tension in your blood vessel walls. Did you know that 100 grams of banana contains 358 mg of potassium? According to a study published in the International journal of Pharmacognosy, pulp of ripe banana, supplied daily 50 grams per rat daily together with standard food pellets, prevented an increase in blood pressure induced mice.

You can have banana as it is, or add it to your morning cereal as well. You can also make delicious and healthy banana breads and pair them with milkshakes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

