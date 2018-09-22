Here's Why You Should Include Milk In Your Daily Diet

Packed with a host of health-benefiting properties, milk is often dubbed as a 'desi magic potion'. Loaded with the goodness of protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium and various vitamins like A, B1, B2, B12, D, milk is a powerhouse of nutrients and plays a crucial role in overall development of the body. It is often savoured as a stand-alone beverage, either hot or cold. Haldi wala doodh forms an intrinsic part of an Indian diet. Addition of haldi in milk increases the nutritional value of the drink.

Here is a list of few reasons why you should include milk in your daily diet:



Good Source Of Protein

Milk is loaded with the good quality protein. It contains all the essential amino acids that are required by the body to function at any optimum level. It helps in boosting the immunity system and promotes overall growth and development of tissues. Milk is also one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. If you are looking to build some muscle mass, bring milk to your rescue.

May Support Weight Loss

Milk is abundantly loaded with proteins like casein, albumin and globulin. Since protein helps in regulating the hunger hormones, milk can help you keep satiated for long. Consumption of a tall glass of milk early in the morning could keep unnecessary cravings at bay, which will in turn support your weight loss efforts.

Rich In Calcium

Calcium-rich foods play a vital role in maintaining healthy bones. Milk undoubtedly comes under the same category. This desi magic potion helps in maintaining the bone density and is also important for nerve function.

