Here's Why Loneliness Is Bad For Your Heart: Eating Handful Of These Foods That Are Good For Heart

According to the study published in the journal Health Psychology, lonely people are more likely to die from heart-related problems. The study talks about the consequences of feeling lonely and its poor outcomes in comparison to living alone, in both the genders. The study investigated whether poor social network was associated with worse outcomes in 13,463 patients with ischaemic heart disease, arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm), heart failure, or heart valve disease. Anne Vinggaard Christensen from The Heart Centre, Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark , said "Loneliness is more common today than ever before, and more people live alone." Further she added, "Previous research has shown that loneliness and social isolation are linked with coronary heart disease and stroke, but this has not been investigated in patients with different types of cardiovascular disease." She concluded: "We live in a time when loneliness is more present and health providers should take this into account when assessing risk. Our study shows that asking two questions about social support provides a lot of information about the likelihood of having poor health outcomes."Adding almonds to our daily meal will be quite beneficial for our heart. Almonds are naturally high in monounsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E, meaning they help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels in our body. Moreover, presence of magnesium and potassium in almonds help to maintain normal blood pressure and better function of heart.Brazil nuts hail from South America and possess a long list of health benefits. Brazil nuts are packed with calcium, potassium and magnesium that are known to regulate blood pressure in our body. Moreover, the unsaturated fats present in Brazil nuts help to increase the good cholesterol levels (HDL), which help reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.Cashew nuts are a popular ingredient that has found its presence in many Indian gravies. Cashew - a plant originating from Brazil, is a nut high in minerals. Consuming cashews regularly will help lower LDL and increase the carrying capacity for HDL (good cholesterol). HDL absorbs the cholesterol from the heart and take it to the liver where it can be broken down.Walnuts, being one of the superfoods, have many health benefits, especially for heart. Walnuts help in lowering LDL and are rich in L-arginine (amino acid) and omega 3 fatty acid (alpha-linolenic acid). These two compounds are known to have anti-inflammatory properties, plus help prevent the formation of blood clots.