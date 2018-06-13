Here's Why Loneliness Is Bad For Your Heart: Eating Handful Of These Foods That Are Good For Heart

Eating Handful Of These Foods May Promote Better Heart Conditions:
1. Almonds
Adding almonds to our daily meal will be quite beneficial for our heart. Almonds are naturally high in monounsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E, meaning they help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels in our body. Moreover, presence of magnesium and potassium in almonds help to maintain normal blood pressure and better function of heart.
2. Brazil Nuts
Brazil nuts hail from South America and possess a long list of health benefits. Brazil nuts are packed with calcium, potassium and magnesium that are known to regulate blood pressure in our body. Moreover, the unsaturated fats present in Brazil nuts help to increase the good cholesterol levels (HDL), which help reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.
3. Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts are a popular ingredient that has found its presence in many Indian gravies. Cashew - a plant originating from Brazil, is a nut high in minerals. Consuming cashews regularly will help lower LDL and increase the carrying capacity for HDL (good cholesterol). HDL absorbs the cholesterol from the heart and take it to the liver where it can be broken down.
4. Walnuts
Walnuts, being one of the superfoods, have many health benefits, especially for heart. Walnuts help in lowering LDL and are rich in L-arginine (amino acid) and omega 3 fatty acid (alpha-linolenic acid). These two compounds are known to have anti-inflammatory properties, plus help prevent the formation of blood clots.