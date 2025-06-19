Indian Students Evacuated From Iran Find "Buses In Bad Condition" To Travel To J&K

Indian students studying in Iran have thanked the Indian government for evacuating them from the conflict-torn country, but expressed displeasure over the buses that were provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government to them to travel back home from Delhi.

A group of 110 students -- all from Urmia Medical University in Iran -- landed in Delhi early this morning under India's 'Operation Sindhu'. The first student group to be evacuated from Iran transited via Armenia and Doha and boarded a flight to Delhi last evening after a three-hour delay.

The latest flare-up in the Middle East began last week, raising concerns among the families of about 13,000 Indian students pursuing studies in Iran.

"It was a difficult journey for us. There were a lot of attacks, mostly in Tehran," Ali, a student who landed in Delhi, told NDTV.

He said a missile landed near their bus when they were travelling. "We were very scared," he said.

He also thanked the Indian embassy for felicitating their safe return.

"They (the Indian embassy officials) first helped us cross the land border to Armenia, where we stayed for a day. Then we came to Delhi," he said.