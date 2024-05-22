Here's What Shehnaaz Gill Eats In A Day, From Morning Drink To Dinner - You Won't Believe It!

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her daily diet plan. (Photo: Instagram/shehnaazgill)

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill is loved by her fans for her chirpy personality. Shehnaaz also made headlines for her transformative weight loss after her time on 'Bigg Boss 13'. The 'Dhup Lagdi' singer lost a lot of weight during the COVID pandemic, as shared by her in previous interviews. Since diet played a major role in her physical transformation, Shehnaaz's fans have always been curious about her daily diet plan. Well, the actor has finally revealed what she eats in a day, from morning till night, in a recent Instagram video. Read on to learn all about her meals.

Here Is Everything Shehnaaz Gill Eats In A Day:

Morning Drink And Snack

The first thing Shehnaaz does on waking up is sipping on water. She shares that she drinks 3-4 litres of water every day. Every morning she also eats pre-soaked dried fruits "for her skin." After her yoga session and 30 minutes before her breakfast, Shehnaaz sips on a glass of diluted apple cider vinegar.

Breakfast

For breakfast, Shehnaaz eats a plateful of poha. Calling it "mere style ka poha," she shares that she adds more veggies like broccoli and carrots, and lesser poha into the dish. Along with poha, she also eats yogurt topped with granola.

Lunch

Next, Shehnaaz shares a glimpse of her "super yummy and healthy" lunch. This includes a bowl of tadka dal, paneer bhurji, roti (looks like ragi roti) with desi ghee smeared on it, and sprouts salad. She notes that her lunch has it all -- "protein, carbs, fibre, and healthy fat."

Evening Snack

For her evening snack, Shehnaaz enjoys makhanas, freshly roasted in desi ghee. She also carries her protein shake as she heads out in the evening. Before dinner, she drinks another glass of diluted apple cider vinegar.

Dinner

For dinner, Shehnaaz eats a comforting bowl of vegetable khichdi with a big bowl of yogurt and another bowl of doodhi (lauki) soup.

Are you feeling inspired after learning about Shehnaaz Gill's super healthy diet? Share with us in the comments section.

