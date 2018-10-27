Here's How You Can Make Ayurvedic Kadha At Home To Boost Your Immunity

There is a slight nip in the air and most of us are enjoying the respite in temperatures. However, this changing weather is causing a toll on many people's health. With changing weather, our immunity levels tend to take a dip. In order to steer clear of cold and cough, it is important to have a strong immunity. If you wish to boost your immunity levels, bring kadha to your rescue. Kadha or karha is an Ayurvedic home remedy that can do wonders for your overall health. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "This decoction or the spice mixture is considered to be one of the oldest forms of medicine invented by humanity." Apart from making you stronger from within, it also help in fighting seasonal infections.

Here's How You Can Make Kadha At Home To Boost Your Immunity Levels:

Ingredients Required

Few Tulsi leaves

4-5 seeds black Pepper

1 small piece ginger

1 cup water

Honey (optional)

Method:

To begin with, add one cup water in a bowl and bring it to boil. Then add in all the ingredients in the bowl and allow them to boil.

Let the mixture boil till the water reduces to half a cup. Once it is done, pour the kadha in a cup and add in a bit of honey make it a little sweet.

Note: This Ayurvedic kadha recipe is perfect to reduce symptoms of cold and cough. It will also make you stronger from within. Consume it hot.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

