Here's How You Can Add More Basil In Your Diet

Basil, or tulsi, is one of the oldest herbs known to the mankind. It is known for its strong healing and medicinal properties. The holy basil is quite often used in a number of prasad preparations and also forms an intrinsic part of various stews and curries. Not only does it impart a nice flavour to the dishes it is added in, but also replete with immune-boosting properties. If you are looking to include it in your diet, then here are three interesting ways for it. Read on to know more about them:



Add It In Sandwiches and Salads



Basil leaves can be added in Italian hoagies and grilled tomato cheese sandwiches. You can add them in a bottle of white wine vinegar to mix with olive oil for dressings. Team fresh basil with mint and cilantro along with bean sprouts, lettuce, and chills for a Vietnamese salad plate.



Make Basil Tea



Make a healing tea by infusing chopped basil leaves in green or black tea. You can savour this tea in winters to keep your immunity levels up and going. Basil tea can act as detox drink as well.



Make Pesto Out Of It



As per the book, 'Healing Spice' by Bharat B. Aggarwal, Ph. D with Debora Yost, "Put 1 cup of fresh basil leaves , 1 cup of Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup of pine nuts, and 5 cloves of garlic in a blender or food processor. Process while slowly adding olive oil (about 1/4 cup), until it reaches a creamy consistency. Use this pesto sauce on pasta, grilled meat, or fish. Stir a tablespoon into soups at the last minute."



So, what are you waiting for? Make the most out of this healing herb by using it in the above mentioned ways.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.