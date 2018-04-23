Here’s Why You Should Add These 9 Ayurvedic Herbs In Your Daily Diet

Fresh herbs do not only add flavour without calories, but they also offer various health benefits as healing foods. Incorporating relevant herbs in your daily diet is the first step towards a healthier you. Ayurveda suggests some amazing herbs that you should definitely add to your diet considering they contain compounds that promote health. Make sure you use fresh herbs in order to reap maximum benefits to keep fit. We suggest some amazing herbs that you should definitely bring into use.

1. Guduchi

Guduchi helps support the immune system and also helps combat against infections by increasing effectiveness of disease-fighting white blood cells. Make sure you include this herb in your daily diet that will further help in increasing body's resistance against stress and illness.

2. Neem

Neem helps fight acne by inhibiting bacterial growth; thanks to its antibacterial properties. It also helps promote skin wellness, which becomes more important during summers. It helps rejuvenate your skin, and prevents the recurrence of acne and blemishes.

3. Brahmi

Brahmi is a traditional, therapeutic herb is commonly used in the Ayurvedic medicine as a memory enhancer, aphrodisiac and general tonic. It can also improve cognitive performance.

4. Coriander

Drinking coriander juice is known to help with weight loss. It helps in boosting your metabolism and thereby, burning more calories that plays a crucial role in weight loss. Add some lime juice to your drink to make it tastier and more effective.

5. Ashvagandha

This herb contains rejuvenating properties and being an adaptopgen, helps cope with stress, reduces harmful effects of long term stress on the body, and promotes healthy and sound sleep.

6. Triphala

Triphala is known to be one of the best remedies for constipation and other digestive issues. Triphala is known to promote overall digestive wellness in a number of ways. It acts as an effective colon cleanser, regularises normal bowel movements and aids healthy digestion.

7. Tulsi

Tulsi or holy basil is said to be the queen of herbs that yields beneficial results for respiratory wellness. It has compounds that are known to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and expectorant properties. It also helps build a healthy immunity system.

8. Guggul

Another Ayurvedic herb, guggul is derived from the flowering mukul myrrh tree. It helps in the utilisation of fat as fuel to provide energy.

9. Haridra

This herb contains beneficial inflammation-relieving properties. It boosts cell health through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, further helping improve overall health. This makes it a potent tool in your preventive wellness toolkit, helping you overcome a number of health problems before they even have a chance to make an appearance.

Make sure you consult your Ayurveda expert before you switch to these herbs.