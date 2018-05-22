Here's What Daily Consumption Of Eggs May Do; Benefits Of Eggs You Need To Look out For!

According to the Journal Heart,. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability across the globe, including China, mostly due to ischaemic heart disease and stroke., but they also contain high-quality protein, many vitamins and bioactive compounds like phospholipids and carotenoids.

Previous studies looking at links between eating eggs and impact on health have been inconsistent, and most of them found insignificant links between egg consumption and coronary heart disease or stroke. A team of researchers examined the associations between egg consumption and cardiovascular diseases, ischaemic heart disease, major coronary events, haemorrhagic stroke and ischaemic stroke. They used the data from an ongoing prospective study of around half a million adults aged 30 to 79 from 10 different geographical areas in China. For the new study, the researchers focused on around four lakh participants who were free of prior cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Analysis of the results showed that compared with people not consuming eggs, daily egg consumption was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases overall. Daily egg consumers had a 26 percent lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke- the type of stroke with a higher prevalence rate in China than in high-income countries.

This was an observational study, so no firm conclusions could be drawn out about cause and effect; however, the researchers said that their study had a large sample size and took into account established and potential risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.



Whether eggs may or may not reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, they have certain health benefits that you cannot miss.

1. They are high on nutrition

Eggs are known to be a great source of nutrients including vitamin B2, less amounts of fats and cholesterol and high amounts of protein. They are a source of cholesterol and fat soluble vitamins A,D and E. These nutrients keep the body healthy.

2. Protects bones

The presence of vitamin D in eggs help the bones stay strong. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and maintains optimum bone health. Eggs therefore play an important role in preventing osteoporosis.

3. Promote healthy hair and skin

By consuming eggs, skin and hair remain healthy due to the presence of high content of sulphur and amino acids with wide array of vitamins and minerals that helps promote healthy growth.