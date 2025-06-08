1.7 Million Eggs Recalled Across US Amid Salmonella Outbreak, 79 Cases So Far

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Salmonella outbreak has led to the recall of 1.7 million cage-free and organic eggs nationwide. The August Egg Company initiated the recall after reports of 79 illnesses and 21 hospitalizations. The outbreak is linked to Salmonella Enteritidis and has affected seven states, including California.

A widespread Salmonella outbreak has prompted the recall of approximately 1.7 million brown cage-free and organic eggs across the United States, raising concerns about food safety and public health. The recall, initiated by the August Egg Company based in Hilmar, California, follows reports of 79 illnesses across seven states, with 21 hospitalisations. No deaths have been reported as of June 8, 2025.

The outbreak, linked to Salmonella Enteritidis, has affected consumers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, and Washington, with eggs distributed to nine states, including New Mexico and Wyoming. "We immediately began diverting all eggs to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurises the eggs and kills any pathogens," August Egg Company stated. They are also conducting an internal review to prevent future outbreaks.

The Outbreak and Its Impact

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the multistate outbreak, which has been traced to eggs supplied by the August Egg Company. The recalled eggs, sold under brands such as Clover, Marketside, Raley's, O Organics, and Sunnyside, were distributed to major retailers like Walmart, Safeway, Save Mart, and Ralphs between February 3 and May 15, 2025.

Salmonella is a leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., causing about 1.35 million infections annually. Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps, typically appearing 6 hours to 6 days after consumption. While most recover within a week, severe cases can occur, particularly in children under five, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The CDC advises consumers to discard or return recalled eggs and sanitise any surfaces or items that may have come into contact with them.

This egg recall is part of a string of recent Salmonella-related incidents in the U.S. Last month, the FDA announced a recall of cucumbers from Bedner Growers, linked to 45 illnesses across 18 states.

What Consumers Should Do?

The CDC and FDA urge consumers to: