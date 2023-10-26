Salmonella Outbreak Hits US, Linked To Diced Onion Products

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps

An outbreak of salmonella poisoning has affected at least 73 people across 22 US states. The outbreak has been linked to diced onion products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC revealed that 15 people have been hospitalised but no deaths have been reported. The federal agency says that the exact number of sick patients is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella," the CDC warned.

Gills Onions, a California-based company, voluntarily recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, and onions and celery, as well as a mix of onions, celery and carrots known as mirepoix. In a statement, the company said that it was voluntarily recalling the products out of an "abundance of caution."

The products were shipped to six states- Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. "These recalled products are well beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, and are no longer available for sale in stores," the company said.

CDC has urged people to check their freezers and to not eat any recalled diced onions. Businesses should not sell or serve recaled Gills onion products or foods made with them.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps that start six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

