Here Is Something You Need To Know About Your BMI Levels: 3 Foods To Lose And Gain Weight

The new study published in the journal of Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology suggested that BMI of between 21-25 kg/m2 is associated with the lowest risk of dying from cancer and heart disease. The study looked at how BMI is associated with the risk of death both overall, and from a full spectrum of different causes. Around 3.6 million people and 367,512 deaths were included in the analysis. Overall, both low and high BMI were associated with an increased risk of death. The researchers suggested that while BMI is recognised as a risk factor for mortality overall, the findings from this study will support the public and health workers to understand how underweight and excess weight might directly affect different aspects of health, or be indicative of underlying health problems.



Obesity (BMI of 30 or more) was associated with a loss of 4.2 years of life in men and 3.5 years in women, with excess weight associated with a higher risk of death from the two leading causes of death, cancer and heart diseases, as well as deaths in several other major categories including respiratory diseases, liver disease, and diabetes. Low body weight was also associated with a higher risk of death from a wide range of causes including cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, dementia and Alzheimer's and suicide, suggesting that low BMI may be an important indicator of poorer health. The study was published in the journal of Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Risks of death from each major cause was calculated according to BMI, adjusting for other important factors such as age, sex, smoking status, alcohol use, and socioeconomic status.



Krishnan Bhaskaran, lead author of the study said, "We found important associations between BMI and most causes of death examined, highlighting that body weight relative to height is linked to risk of a very wide range of conditions. Our work underlines that maintaining a BMI in the range 21-25kg/m2 is linked to the lowest risk of dying from most diseases."



Eat These Foods To Lose Weight Naturally:



Apples

Apples contain pectin, a substance that keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Apples take a while to eat, and end up tricking your brain into believing that your stomach is full. If you don't like apples on their own, you can easily toss them into a salad or into your morning bowl of muesli, yogurt or oatmeal.



Oatmeal

Oatmeal absorbs a lot of water, and is loaded with fibre, both of which make it an excellent food to keep you hunger pangs at bay, while using very few calories to do so. The perfect way to start the day is to prepare yourself a bowl of oats.



Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the most scrumptious delights you can add to your diet. Their earthy, umami flavour and dense chewiness also make them a great meat substitute of chicken, paneer or tofu. Grilled or roasted, they add up to a mere 25 calories for 100 grams, that's because most of their weight is water weight.



Eat These Foods To Gain Weight Naturally:



Dry Dates And Milk

Dry dates are considered as rich foods. They are packed with vitamins - including vitamin A, C, E, K, B2, B6 - niacin and thiamine, which are vital for our health and wellness. Moreover, they are packed with protein, sugar, energy and vitamins that help you gain adequate muscles without putting on much weight. You can pair them with milk to accelerate the weight gain process.



Peanut Butter

Peanuts are packed with fatty acids, proteins, minerals and vitamins. Including a few peanuts in your daily diet may help you in gaining weight. Likewise, peanut butter is known to have high calories, which makes it a perfect home remedy to gain weight. Apply peanut butter on your multigrain bread and see the results in 30 days! If you are allergic to peanut butter, you may substitute with almond butter.



Banana Shake

We all know that bananas are full of calories and give us an instant energy lift. This is why mostly all the sports players eat a banana between their games. But in order to gain weight, pair your banana with a glass of milk; better still, prepare banana shake and replace it with your morning/evening tea or coffee.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.