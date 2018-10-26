Healthy Lifestyle Could Reduce Stroke Risk: Try These Heart-Healthy Fruits Too

It has been emphasized time and again that an unhealthy lifestyle paves way to a host of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. A latest Cambridge-based study has revealed that a healthy lifestyle which includes quitting smoking and reducing weight, could help people at high genetic risk to significantly decrease their chance of suffering a stroke.

The study, showed that the risk of stroke was 35 per cent higher among those at high genetic risk compared with those at low genetic risk, irrespective of lifestyle.

However, the scientists revealed that unfavourable lifestyle was associated with a 66 per cent increased risk of stroke compared with a favourable lifestyle, and this increased risk was present within any genetic risk category revealed the study published in the journal BMJ.

If there is a history of cardiovascular diseases in your family, you may want to relook your lifestyle. A high genetic risk combined with an unfavourable lifestyle profile was associated with a more than two-fold increased risk of stroke compared with a low genetic risk and a favourable lifestyle.

The study included 3,06,473 white men and women aged between 40 and 73 years who had no history of stroke or heart attack.

With healthy lifestyle, the scientists meant adherence to four factors. The person should not smoke, should consume diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fish, should not be obese and regularly indulge in physical exercise.

Among the lifestyle factors, the most significant associations were seen for smoking and being overweight or obese, the researchers said.

The risk of stroke was higher in men than women across all categories of genetic risk and lifestyle.

However, the researchers noted that their findings “highlight the potential of lifestyle interventions to reduce risk of stroke across entire populations, even in those at high genetic risk of stroke.”

Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your hearth health.Here are five foods you must include in your daily diet today.

1. Oats: Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Nuts: Nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.

3. Legumes: Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.

4. Berries: Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.

5. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and phytoestogens and all of these help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak or grind flaxseeds before consuming them to derive maximum health benefits.

(With inputs IANS)