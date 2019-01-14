Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth: How The 29-Year-Old 'Hunger Games' Star Stays Fit On A Vegan Diet!

Highlights Liam Hemsworth has turned 29 today The Hunger Games actor switched to veganism in 2015 Hemsworth says he feels less sluggish after turning vegan

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is a popular name among cinegoers around the world, all thanks to his incredibly handsome visage and a physique to kill for. Hemsworth is celebrating his 29th birthday today and wishes for the star have been pouring in from friends and fans. The 'Hunger Games' actor got married to American singer songwriter Miley Cyrus in a small private ceremony in December last year, six years after getting engaged to her. The extremely heart-warming photos from the wedding made the couple's fans swoon. 26-year-old Cyrus rang in her husband's birthday with a very long and sweet birthday wish for him, which she posted on her social media pages and it has been going viral since. The actor will be next seen in the film 'Isn't It Romantic', stills from the shoot of which had gone viral last year for featuring our very own Priyanka Chopra, apart from Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine.

The Hemsworth brothers have always been known for their good looks and enviable physiques. Liam Hemsworth has always spotted a super fit look in his films and had revealed in 2015 that he had switched to veganism for health reasons. Let's take a look at what birthday boy Liam Hemsworth eats to stay fit and look great:

Liam Hemsworth Vegan Diet Regime

Liam Hemsworth has been quite vocal about his dietary habits and why he decided to give up meat and switch to veganism. The actor said that his own health and everything that he learned about "the mistreatment of animals" was the reason that he gave up eating meat. He further said that his 'Hunger Games' co-actor Woody Harrelson also inspired his diet change. According to a report on Insider.com, Hemsworth claims that he has noticed a change in his body ever since he became a vegan and that the most noticeable difference has been that he doesn't feel sluggish anymore. Hemsworth says that a plant-based diet is better to keep his "energy levels more consistent."

In a 2015 interview with Men's Journal magazine, Liam Hemsworth revealed that he had gotten a blood-diet analysis done, based on which a nutritionist advised him to eat more red meat. He revealed that consuming red meat didn't sit well with his body at all and that "the more red meat I ate, the worse I felt." He also indicated in the interview that he had no problems getting all the nutrition he needed from plant-based food and that he didn't suffer from any meat cravings either. He did crave one food though - cheese! Liam Hemsworth's diet switch also prompted a change in his workout routine, which he revealed mainly consisted of "high-intensity body-weight workouts like burpees and push-ups and pullups and dips."

Well, we wish Liam Hemsworth a very happy 29th birthday and hope he continues to give us fitness inspiration!