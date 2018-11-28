Hair Care: Here's Why Coconut Oil May Be The Best For Dry And Lifeless Hair

Winters generally leave your hair looking dry and dull; thanks to lack of moisture in the air. So, what is the best way to ensure you hair looks lustrous and amazing? Well, thank heavens for our kitchens to have natural ingredients in store. One of the ingredients that may help make your hair look bouncy and soft is coconut oil. Move over using store-bought beauty and hair products that are loaded with chemicals and instead trust coconut oil to do the job for your hair. So, what is it that makes coconut oil a go-to product for your hair care routine? If this thought hasn't crossed your mind, then we tell you all the benefits it has to offer for your hair and how to use it correctly.

Coconut oil for hair | coconut oil for dry and dull hair

Because of the chemical structure, coconut oil may actually penetrate the inner core of your hair better than most cosmetically engineered ingredients. It is a cost-effective hair treatment that can restore your hair's moisture, making them look soft. Coconut oil nourishes your hair and scalp, bringing an end to dandruff, split ends, itchy scalp, and hair loss, further adding shine to your hair. Coconut is rich in antioxidants, and has antiviral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that help fight infections and fungus, further supporting hair growth. Coconut oil acts as a natural conditioner. Dry hair can be caused by protein loss in hair that leads to dryness and breakage. The lauric acid in coconut oil is able to penetrate the hair shaft, nourishing the hair with vitamins, minerals and the medium-chain fatty acids. Massage with coconut oil helps improve blood circulation, supporting hair growth. Dry scalp can cause dandruff, causing the hair to become dry and lifeless. Coconut oil's medium-chain fatty acids help prevent dryness in the scalp and hair.

How to use coconut oil for dry hair

Take some coconut oil and heat it for a few seconds. Now apply and massage it on your hair and leave it for two to three hours. You could also leave it overnight and wash it off with a mild shampoo in the morning. Use coconut oil every time you are planning to wash your tresses to see effective results. You could add kapur in the coconut oil and heat it for some time so that both the ingredients mix well.

Go on and use coconut oil and make your dry and lifeless hair look bouncy, soft and full of life, all over again!