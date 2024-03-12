'We Should Draw A Line' - Viral Gulab Jamun Pizza Takes Internet By Storm

A viral video shows the making of "gulab jamun pizza" (Photo Credit: Instagram/ realfoodler)

Experimentation with pizza toppings seems to be reaching new levels of bizarreness. Among the latest versions making waves online is Gulab Jamun Pizza. If you had to read that name twice to grasp it, you're not alone. Several foodies online are having a hard time accepting the existence of such a fusion. A viral video showing a person spreading the beloved Indian sweet over a pizza base has angered many Instagram users. They have responded with sarcasm and outright criticism.

Also Read: Internet Divided Over Viral Video Showing Chicken Being Roasted On Ferris Wheels

In the Instagram reel by @realfoodler, we see a food vendor preparing a pizza base by spreading out the dough. He spreads a yellowish liquid on top, like a sauce. We are guessing it's the sugary syrup that gulab jamuns are often submerged in. Next, he tears the jamuns into small pieces and sprinkles them on the dough. That's not all. Before the pizza is placed in the oven, he also covers it with cheese. Later, he removes the baked pizza, cuts it into equal slices and decorates it with halves of gulab jamun. Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: Is It Really Tandoori Chicken? Internet In Disbelief After Watching The Viral Video

The viral video has received more than 220K views so far. In the comments, Instagram users did not hold back from expressing their disapproval of gulab jamun pizza. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Next time replace cheese with rabdi."

"Italians are crying in the corner."

"This is where we should draw a line between two dishes."

"Someone is mispronouncing gulab jamun, someone is creating weird fusion with gulab jamun, kya kya dekhna pad raha hai [..what are we being forced to see!]."

"Please someone send him to jail."

"Please add a little rat poison for flavour."

Curious about other bizarre pizza toppings? Find out more here.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Blue-Coloured 'Spiderman Biryani' With Edible Webs