Gulab Jamun Is 'Indian Fried Doughnut'? Twitterati Troll Recipe Video Over Name Mix-Up!

Highlights
- A recipe video by Buzzfeed's Tasty called gulab jamun Indian doughnut.
- Indian twitterati reacted by misnaming popular American dishes.
- This isn't the first time a food misnomer has irked Indians on Twitter.
The video quickly reached the Indian followers of Tasty's Twitter page and elicited a whole lot of reactions, most of which mocked the Anglicisation of the name of the sweet dish. But that wasn't the only thing that bothered Indian Twitterati. They also raised questions over the recipe and the finished product, which didn't quite look like a gulab jamun.
Indian Fried Doughnuts (Gulab Jamun) pic.twitter.com/xCeiol8t07— Tasty (@tasty) June 29, 2017
Here are some tweets from the reply thread of the Tasty video:
Some users indicated that Americanising the name of the sweet dish may be a form of cultural appropriation:
That’s not- pic.twitter.com/lEj4nbonNK— Nav (@navneet_360) May 26, 2018
Cheese Chapati pic.twitter.com/tlEdUaYpMF— #ChappalChorPakistan (@SupariTroller) May 26, 2018
Lengthy Wada Paav (Hotdog) pic.twitter.com/KWmU3yABUw— #ChappalChorPakistan (@SupariTroller) May 27, 2018
Zero Figure Potato Bhajiya (French fries) pic.twitter.com/bnxZSZwNTg— #ChappalChorPakistan (@SupariTroller) May 27, 2018
Chocolate coated Medu-Wada (Donut) pic.twitter.com/R2RiDoUa6i— #ChappalChorPakistan (@SupariTroller) May 27, 2018
French Dosai pic.twitter.com/XGdAjm77FP— பல் கோட் பலவின் சாரல் நாடன் (@PostModernAsura) May 27, 2018
There were some political jokes as well:
Stop using colonized names for anything that didn't originate on your continent challenge— prach (@blue_Iights) May 26, 2018
It is not a fried donut. Don't misappropriate. It is a gulab jamun and it needs to be drenched in sugar syrup and not dry like you did.— K K (@kotpal) June 29, 2017
But there was one tweet that kind of put things in perspective for the angry Indian tweeters:
We kill English , they kill nouns of Indian dishes.— Ashwin Doke (@ashwindoke) May 27, 2018
Fair play I say pic.twitter.com/ZmYNWKvNit
This is not the first time Indians on Twitter have reacted strongly to food misnomers. Last year veteran actor Shabana Azmi had to bear the brunt of Twitterati's anger, after she mistook poha for upma, while vacationing in Florence. The radical foodie brigade had also pounced upon Chef Gordon Ramsay, after he had 'insulted' south Indian breakfast favourite medu vada, by indicating that it looked like prison food. Is it time we Indians stopped being so sensitive about our food? What's in a name, after all? Moreover, someone else's opinion about our food isn't going to affect our love for it!