Green Tea For Diabetes: Can Green Tea Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Diabetes is counted as one of those chronic health conditions in which levels of glucose or sugar in the blood are too high. In diabetics, pancreas does not produce insulin, which is responsible for regulating blood glucose levels. Diabetes cannot be cured completely; therefore, it is important to manage it well, be it through eating a healthy diet, engaging in exercises or leading a fit life. Most health experts suggest some foods and drinks that help manage blood sugar levels. One of them is green tea. Green tea provides a number of health benefits and is said to reduce the risk of developing diabetes and the complications associated with it. Moreover, it may also make it easier to control blood sugar levels. While researches are still in the preliminary stages, green tea is known to have potential blood-sugar lowering effect.

Green tea for diabetes

According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, drinking caffeinated green tea may help lower your risk of type-2 diabetes. Study participants who consumed at least six cups of green tea per day had a 33 percent lower risk of type-2 diabetes than participants who drank one cup per day. Also, once a person has diabetes; it may be best to drink less green tea, as per the study published in BioFactors.

(Also Read: What Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea?)

drinking caffeinated green tea may help lower your risk of type-2 diabetes

Here's why green tea may be good for diabetics

Green tea has long been known for weight loss and thus help people with type-2 diabetes get their blood sugar levels under control. The zero calorie drink is one go-to drink you can look up to. The catechins (antioxidants) present in green tea help reduce the effects of insulin resistance by decreasing the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Green tea also has a powerful antioxidant called polyphenol that may have anti-inflammatory properties. Polyphenols come from plants and help protect our cells from damage. Chronic conditions like diabetes may add stress and anxiety, so a cupful of green tea can help manage the problem. It may have a calming effect on the mind and body as it contains amino-acid L-theanine, which is said to reduce anxiety and stress.

Green tea also has a powerful antioxidant called polyphenol that may have anti-inflammatory properties

How much green tea you should drink to control diabetes?

Excess of anything is bad, and so, moderation is the key. Excessive caffeine in green tea can negatively impact your blood pressure and blood sugar. It is best to always consult a doctor who will be able to tell the amount of green tea you must drink and how it may help your body.

(Also Read: Side Effects Of Green Tea: From Caffeine Overdose To Dehydration)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.