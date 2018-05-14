Gout, Inflammatory Arthritis May Not Lead To Weaker Bones; Try These Foods For Arthritis

According to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, gout, a painful inflammatory arthritis, is not responsible for weakening the bone strength. As per a study conducted by the Keele University, gout is not associated with an increased risk of fracture. These results have been known to contrast with those of previous studies, which found a higher risk of fracture in people with gout. Gout is one of the most common forms of inflammatory arthritis, caused by the build-up of urate crystals in a joint. It can result in severe pain and swelling in joints, most often the base of the big toe but also in other joints.

There is some evidence that chronic inflammation may increase the risk of fracture. Researchers conducted the study and included 31,781 patients with gout who were matched to 122,961 controls and followed them for between 6.8 and 13.6 years until the first diagnosis of a fracture. The rate of fracture was similar in people with and without gout. In addition, medication to lower urate levels in people with gout did not appear to benefit or adversely affect the long-term risk of fractures.

While regular physical activity and medication may help manage your pain and keep it in check, your diet will certainly make some difference. Here are some foods that may help reduce joint pain or inflammation.

1. Millets

While eating grains are not recommended, it is known that millet flour is excellent for people with gout. Buckwheat is highly nutritious and also gluten-free. It has anti-inflammatory properties that stave off such conditions.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Foods like fish, nuts, dairy and eggs are excellent for treating joint pain. Their anti-inflammatory properties can work like magic.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt has soothing, cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that help tackle inflammation. It is also an excellent source of calcium for healthier, stronger bones.

4. Fruits and berries

Apples, apricots and berries are some of the top foods that may bring relief to your inflammation. These fruits are loaded with antioxidants that supress inflammation. However, avoid eating oranges.

Follow diets that include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, beta-carotene, et al. Make sure you consult your doctor before switching to a particular diet.