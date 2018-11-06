Ginger For Digestion: Here's How You Can Use Adrak To Ward Off Indigestion Woes

Ginger is a perennial herb replete with multiple medicinal properties and health benefits. If you have been suffering from indigestion issues and looking for some relief, then ginger can turn out to be quite beneficial. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, its active constituent "Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects." The benefits of ginger water are aplenty. Ginger works by increasing agni or 'digestive fire', which further helps in better break down and assimilation of food. Apart from this, ginger is also known to stimulate saliva, bile and gastric enzymes that aid digestion and help speed the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine.

Here's how you can use ginger or adrak to keep indigestion at bay:

Ingredients For Ginger Tonic:

1 part ginger

1/2 lemon slice

2 cups water

Method:

1. To begin with, take a bowl and add water in it. Bring it to boil. Once the water starts to boil, add in grated ginger. Allow the mixture to boil for 3-4 minutes till the water reduces to one cup.

2. Then, pour the mixture in a cup and squeeze half a slice of lemon it. Lemon and ginger together will help in stimulating appetite and get the digestive juices flowing.

Note: You can consume this concoction before meals. This ginger tonic could also possibly help in boosting your body's metabolism, further promoting weight loss. You can also add a bit of honey in it, though one should restrict the use of artificial sweeteners.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.