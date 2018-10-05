Gastric Banding May Help Slow Down Prediabetes: 5 Diet Tips For Diabetes Management

Gastric banding, a type of bariatric surgery for weight loss could play an effective role in slowing down prediabetes. The researchers said that gastric banding is as effective as taking a pill of Metformin, which is popularly taken to slow down the condition. The study was conducted by America's National Institute of Health and appeared in the Diabetes Care journal.

The study examined Beta Cell Restoration through fat mitigation. For the study, the team examined 88 participants. Out of 88 participants, half of them were randomly assigned to receive a gastric banding procedure, involving placement of a band around the upper part of the stomach to slow digestion, while the others received the drug metformin, which is the most common first-line medication for people with prediabetes and early type 2 diabetes.

The findings revealed that both the gastric band group and the metformin group had similar results that showed similar insulin sensitivity and relatively stable function of insulin-producing cells, with small improvements in blood glucose levels.

It must be noted that these results were a part of a set of three clinical trials designed to find ways to reverse or slow the loss of insulin production and release in people at risk for type-2 diabetes or recently diagnosed with the disease.

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes. It is crucial to take preventive steps to make sure your blood sugar levels are in check.

Here are some dietary do's and don'ts that may help you with the same.

1. Choose to eat low glycaemic foods, which means foods that have low amount of carbs. High carb foods spike your blood sugar levels. This doesn't mean that you completely avoid carbs, instead include low carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, grains like quinoa, barley, etc.

2. Don't forget to load up on fibre rich foods. Fibre helps keep you fuller for longer. In fact, fibre takes time to digest completely, reducing the chance of spiking blood sugar levels immediately.

3. Look for products with hidden sugar in them. Do not ignore them, as they may turn out to be your health's worst enemies. Tomato ketchup, sauces, dressings, et al have hidden sugar that not only negatively impact your blood sugar levels but also affect your overall health.

4. Drink Sufficient Water: Have you been wondering how to control diabetes naturally? This is one of the most common home remedies for diabetes. A lot of studies say that drinking water helps control the blood sugar levels. Moreover, enough water intake will prevent dehydration and support kidneys to flush out the toxins through urine. Regular intake of water re-hydrates the blood, which lowers your blood sugar levels and further reduces the risk of having diabetes.

5. Ditch refined sugar and choose to include sugar alternatives like jaggery, coconut sugar, if you must.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)