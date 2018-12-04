Garlic Oil And Other Herbal Oils May Help Treat Lyme Disease: 4 Garlic Oil Benefits

Essential oils extracted from garlic and other common herbs may hamper bacterial activity that is responsible in causing Lyme disease. Lyme disease is a form of arthritis caused by bacteria that are usually transmitted by ticks. The study, which was led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and published in the Journal of Antibiotics, revealed that these oils may be useful in alleviating Lyme symptoms that continue to prevail despite standard antibiotic treatment.

For the study, the scientists examined lab-dish tests of 35 essential oils that are pressed from plants or their fruits and contain the plant's fragrance or essence. Ten of these, including oils from cinnamon bark, garlic cloves, myrrh trees, cumin seeds, thyme leaves, and allspice berries, exhibited strong killing activity against dormant and slow-growing 'persister' forms of the Lyme disease bacterium. "We found that these essential oils were even better at killing the 'persister' forms of Lyme bacteria than standard Lyme antibiotics," said study's senior author Ying Zhang.

Standard treatment of the condition includes dosage of doxycycline or an alternative antibiotic for a few weeks. It helps clear the infection and resolves symptoms. However, about 10 to 20 percent of patients report persistent symptoms, including fatigue and joint pain, often termed 'persistent Lyme infection' or 'post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome' (PTLDS) that in some cases can last for months or years.

Benefits Of Garlic Oil:

1. Treats Acne: Garlic oil could effectively manage acne. Garlic contains selenium, allicin, vitamin C, copper and zinc, these nutrients and minerals are essential for skin health.

2. Boosts Immunity: According to the book 'Healing Foods', garlic oil is antibiotic in nature and can be used to treat cold and cough.

3. Helps relieve toothache: The active compound allicin helps relieve inflammation that triggers toothache.

4. Boosts hair growth: Garlic oil may do wonders for the health of your hair. Garlic oil is enriched with sulphur, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and vitamin B1, which may help prevent hair loss and also strengthen hair roots and follicles.

Garlic oil is replete with many more benefits. You can make it at home too. Here's how.

