Garlic oil is an oil extract derived from garlic cloves, either through steam distillation or infusing garlic in carrier oils like olive oil. This concentrated oil retains the potent compounds of garlic, such as allicin, which is responsible for its strong aroma and many health benefits. Garlic oil is highly nutritious, offering antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties. It promotes heart health, boosts immunity, and supports overall well-being. Consumed in moderation or applied topically, garlic oil can be a versatile and natural remedy for various health concerns. In this article, we discuss in detail the many benefits of consuming garlic oil.

10 Health benefits of garlic oil

Garlic oil contains compounds like allicin, which help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve blood circulation. These properties make it effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting overall cardiovascular health.

Rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, garlic oil strengthens the immune system and helps the body fight infections. It protects against common colds, flu, and other illnesses by boosting the production of white blood cells.

Garlic oil aids in stimulating digestive enzymes and improving gut health. It helps prevent bloating, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal issues. Regular use can also combat harmful bacteria in the gut while preserving beneficial flora.

The anti-inflammatory compounds in garlic oil can help alleviate inflammation in the body. It is particularly beneficial for people with chronic conditions like arthritis, reducing joint pain and swelling when consumed or applied topically.

Topical application of garlic oil can help treat skin infections, acne, and fungal issues like athlete's foot. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties kill harmful microbes, while its antioxidants promote skin regeneration and reduce scars.

Garlic oil acts as a natural remedy for respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and congestion. It helps clear airways, reduces inflammation in the lungs, and fights infections, making breathing easier.

Studies suggest that garlic oil may improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it a beneficial supplement for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

Garlic oil nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair follicles, promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall. Its antibacterial properties can also treat dandruff and scalp infections, resulting in healthier, shinier hair.

Garlic oil helps the liver eliminate toxins and harmful substances from the body. Its sulphur compounds aid in boosting liver function, promoting overall detoxification and reducing oxidative stress.

The antioxidants and sulfur-containing compounds in garlic oil have been linked to anti-cancer properties. They neutralise free radicals and reduce the risk of developing certain cancers, such as stomach and colon cancer.

Garlic oil is a versatile natural remedy with numerous health benefits. Whether consumed or used topically, it is a valuable addition to a health-conscious lifestyle. However, moderation is key to avoiding potential side effects such as irritation or digestive discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.