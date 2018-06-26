Four Cups Of Coffee May Keep Your Heart Healthy: Study

According to a journal PLOS Biology, caffeine from that morning joe is said to protect the heart. According to a study conducted in Germany, caffeine promotes the movement of a regulatory protein into mitochondria, enhancing their function and protecting cardiovascular cells from damage. Caffeine consumption has been associated with lower risks for multiple diseases, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, but the mechanism underlying these protective effects has been unclear.

The researchers had previously shown that at physiologically relevant concentrations, caffeine improved the functional capacity of endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, and that the effect involved mitochondria, the cell's energy powerhouses. They showed that a protein called p27, known mainly as an inhibitor of the cell cycle was present in mitochondria in the major cell types of the heart. In these cells, mitochondrial p27 promoted migration of endothelial cells, protected heart muscle cells from cell death, and triggered the conversion of fibroblasts into cells containing contractile fibres, all of which are crucial for repair of heart muscle after myocardial infraction.

They found that caffeine-induced the movement of p27 into mitochondria, setting off this beneficial chain of events, and did so at a concentration that is reached in humans by drinking four cups of coffee. Caffeine was protective against heart damage in pre-diabetic, obese mice, and in aged mice.



Here are heart friendly foods that you can eat to keep healthy:

1. Oats

Oats are fibre rich foods that help bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering cholesterol levels in the body.

2. Berries

Berries are full of heart healthy phytonutrients and fibre, which keep all heart related ailments at bay.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and all of these nutrients that help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak or grind flaxseeds before consuming them to derive maximum health benefits.

4. Legumes

Legumes are a great source of antioxidants, fibre and protein that are great for your heart. They are also a great source of folate that helps increase the platelet activity.