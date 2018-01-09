Foods That May Help You Deal With Arthritis Pain And Stiffness This Winter

Highlights
- Morning stiffness is one of the most common complaints
- Arthritis is a condition in which our bones and joints are affected
- You may suffer from morning stiffness
1. Millets
Millets like buckwheat are highly nutritious and also gluten free. It contains quercetin that has anti-inflammatory properties. So add more millet to your daily diet.
2. Herbs and spices
Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, coriander, onions, dill and lemon among others are excellent for joint inflammation. Make sure you are adding them in your diet regularly.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt has soothing, cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that are able to tackle inflammation. It makes for an excellent source of calcium that is used to build healthier and stronger bones.
4. Ajwain
Ajwain contains anesthetic properties that help in relieving joint pain and stiffness. You can drink ajwain water daily in order to get the desired results.
5. Ginger
Ginger is known for anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help reduce joint pain and swelling. It is known to increase blood circulation that brings heat and healing properties to the affected areas.
Make sure that you consult your doctor before switching to these foods.