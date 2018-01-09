Foods That May Help You Deal With Arthritis Pain And Stiffness This Winter

Highlights Morning stiffness is one of the most common complaints Arthritis is a condition in which our bones and joints are affected You may suffer from morning stiffness

If you are suffering from arthritis, there is a chance you may wake up with stiffness and excruciating pain in the morning. Morning stiffness is one of the most common complaints most arthritis patients may complain of. According to research, this stiffness may last for less than 30 minutes. Arthritis is a condition in which our bones, joints, cartilage and the connective tissues are subjected to great pressure and are highly prone to wear and tear. If you have been experiencing joint pain and stiffness lately, you must add these foods to your diet.

1. Millets

Millets like buckwheat are highly nutritious and also gluten free. It contains quercetin that has anti-inflammatory properties. So add more millet to your daily diet.

2. Herbs and spices

Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, coriander, onions, dill and lemon among others are excellent for joint inflammation. Make sure you are adding them in your diet regularly.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt has soothing, cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that are able to tackle inflammation. It makes for an excellent source of calcium that is used to build healthier and stronger bones.

4. Ajwain

Ajwain contains anesthetic properties that help in relieving joint pain and stiffness. You can drink ajwain water daily in order to get the desired results.

5. Ginger

Ginger is known for anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help reduce joint pain and swelling. It is known to increase blood circulation that brings heat and healing properties to the affected areas.

Make sure that you consult your doctor before switching to these foods.