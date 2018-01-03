Food is Disha Patani's Second Most Favourite Thing Disha Patani has her own share of indulgences and is quite a foodie at heart too

Patani is fond of Chinese cuisine and loves to binge on her favourite comfort food every now and then. Amidst the busy and tight work out schedules, Patani has been caught indulging in her favourite comfort food in between the shoots as well. Her Instagram handle is thronged with pictures of wok combos, bubble teas and dumplings to name a few.

Apart from this, her odd hour cravings are fulfilled by devouring in her childhood favourite snacks like cookies and candies. The actress also seems to have a sweet tooth as she loves to gorge on gummy bears, chocolate elixirs, freak shakes and even some homemade banana chocolate hazelnut pancakes.

Her happiness quotient comes from devouring a decadent dose of donuts topped with various toppings. Food is what keeps Patani happy and is her second most favourite thing.



