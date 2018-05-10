Fish Oil and Spinach May Reduce Risk Of Osteoarthritis: Study Consuming a gram of fish oil and including some spinach in the diet could help patients with osteoarthritis to ease their pain, and reduce the risk.

For the study, the researchers analysed 68 previous studies in the field. The findings revealed that a low dose supplement of fish oil (one and a half standard capsules) could result in pain reduction for patients with osteoarthritis and help improve their cardiovascular health.

According to the researchers, it is the essential fatty acids present in fish oil that can work a charm on the aching joints of the elderly. The fatty acids present in the oil reduces inflammation in joints,and alleviates pain. Foods rich in vitamin K such as kale, spinach and parsley were also found to deliver benefits to patients with osteoarthritis.



Our bone and cartilage contain vitamin-K-dependent (VKD) proteins which demands vitamin K for sustenance and optimal health. The working of the protein is adversely affected when the intake of vitamin is low. Bone growth and repair gets hampered thereby aggravating the risk of osteoarthritis

"The importance of a good diet and regular exercise should never be underestimated. Not only does it keep us fit and healthy, but as we have learned from this study, it can also lessen painful symptoms of osteoarthritis," said study co-author Margaret Rayman, Professor at the University of Surrey in Britain.

"We are what we eat and it is important that we have the right amount of nutrients from our food to ensure that our body systems work as they should," Rayman added.

In addition to monitoring your diet, reduction of weight for overweight and obese patients and engaging in exercises that promote mobility could also help ease the symptoms of osteoarthritis, said the researchers.



Obesity is one of the major risk factors for inflamed joints, which can result in osteoarthritis. A calorie restricted diet, combined with strengthening, flexibility and aerobic exercises, could prove to be an effective approach in not only reducing weight, but also the pain felt in joints, hips and knees.

There is no evidence that a calorie restricted diet does anything beneficial for lean patients with the condition, revealed the study.





(With Inputs IANS)





