Farah Khan Enjoyed Local Dishes At 'The Best Seafood Place' In Her Husband's Hometown In Karnataka

Farah Khan recently savoured seafood in Karnataka (Photo Credit: Instagram/ farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan is a proud foodie whose Instagram posts often feature drool-worthy updates from different destinations. Her latest stop was her husband, Shirish Kunder's, hometown in Karnataka. She stopped by what she calls "the best seafood place" in town to indulge in local delicacies with some friends. She shared a few glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories. The first clip shows a variety of lip-smacking treats laid out on banana leaves. We spot what looks to be a prawn preparation with red masala or perhaps a prawn sukka. The text on the video reads, "Missing Shirish Kunder in his hometown. Here with Sanjyot Keer at the best seafood place."

In a voiceover, Farah is heard saying, "We are in my husband's city in Mangaluru, Manipal, and somebody is really dabooing [eating heartily] and having..." She moves the camera to show Chef Sanjyot digging into a yummy-looking dish with his hands. He exclaims, "Fish is so good. Beautiful fish!" Next, she moves the camera to show their "one vegetarian friend looking very sad." Check out screengrabs from her Insta stories below:

The next clip showcased yet another seafood delicacy, which seemed to be made using clams. In the video, Farah wrote, "This one's for my husband.. His favourite... siplee". Her hashtags revealed that she savoured these delights at Sai Fish Land in Manipal.

Farah's Karnataka food diaries did not end there. She also took the opportunity to relish a beloved local sweet treat - gadbad. Sharing a picture of the layered delight, she noted, "Literally the cherry on the icing".

Farah also gave a glimpse of some of the food she enjoyed on her flight back home. She posted a picture of three pastries and a bowl of fruits, which were accompanied by a heartfelt note from the flight crew. In her caption, she thanked the crew and also Shilpa Shetty for not being on the same flight as her. Take a look below:

The humorous comment directed at Shilpa Shetty is a reference to a post shared by Farah some days ago. It is a funny reel that shows them together on a plane. As usual, Farah gave the situation a comic twist. In the video, a flight attendant is seen offering Farah some Aamras. She is all set to take the glass when Shilpa, who is seated beside her, indicates that she should not have it. Click here to know what happened next.

