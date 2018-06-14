Excessive Drinking May Affect Teenage Girls' Bone Mass, Up Risk of Osteoporosis In Adulthood

Girls in their teens, beware. According to latest study, girls who binge on alcohol may fail to reach their peak bone mass, which in the longer run may prove detrimental for their bone health. Not reaching optimal bone mass may increase their risk of fractures in adulthood as well as osteoporosis -- a condition in which bones become weak and brittle.Teenage is very crucial age for development of bone health. Up to 90 per cent of peak bone mass is acquired by age 18 in girls and by 20 in boys. The findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs revealed that binge drinking lowered bone mass in girls' spine.This was found to be true even when researchers accounted for other factors that affect bone density -- such as exercise, nutrition and smoking habits."When we consider bone health, we always talk about things like exercise, calcium and vitamin D, and not smoking. We may also need to talk about avoiding binge drinking," said lead researcher Joseph LaBrie, Professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, US.The researchers noted that failure of reaching her peak bone mass will probably raise her odds of developing osteoporosis later in life.Osteoporosis is a medical condition which causes the bones to become brittle and fragile from loss of tissue. It primarily affects postmenopausal women, but could be triggered due to deficiency of calcium or vitamin D.Researchers say that failure to reach peak bone mass in early adulthood might be one reason for the condition."This study identifies a potential lifetime consequence of binge drinking in young women," LaBrie noted.The team included nearly 100 college women, aged between 18 to 20 years. The study expands previous research linking heavy drinking to lower bone mass and higher fracture risk in older adults, suggesting that later in life bone issues may be linked to drinking early in life.Teenage is the best time to maximize on bone health. Adding foods rich in calcium and vitamin D could help one increase the calcium intake naturally.Another reason to finish your glass of milk. Your daily glass of milk, a cup of yogurt, cottage cheese or cheese are all are enriched with calcium.Figs are one of the fruits that are richest in fibre. They also contain minerals, series of vitamins like A, B1, B2, calcium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, sodium, potassium and chlorine. Just two medium sized figs can give you 55 mg of calcium.100 grams of sturdy, green and crunchy florets can give you 47 mg of calcium. You can have them in stews, curries, salads and sandwiches.White bean refers to any bean that is white or off-white in colour. These also have detoxifying properties and a very low glycemic index. They are rich in calcium and can be had either in salads, soups or curries.(With Inputs IANS)