Enjoy Restaurant-Style Lemon Chicken At Home - 5 Tips To Make It Perfectly

Lemon chicken is a beloved favourite among chicken lovers. To make this delightful dish, chicken thighs are marinated with lemon chicken and spices and sauteed until golden brown. It is loved for its distinct tangy flavour and makes for a delicious chicken appetiser to serve at dinner parties. You must've had this dish several times at restaurants as well. However, when making it at home, many people struggle to achieve a similar texture and flavour. The flavour of the lemon may not come out well, or the chicken may turn out too chewy. If you often encounter this problem, we're here to help you out. Let's take you through some easy tips that'll help you make it perfectly every single time.

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Lemon Chicken At Home:

1. Use fresh lemons

The quality of the lemons is paramount when making this dish. Since it is the key ingredient, there's no way you can compromise on it. The fresher the lemons you use, the more flavourful your lemon chicken will turn out. And if you can get your hands on some home-grown lemons, that's even better. You can even add a bit of lemon zest to make it more flavourful.

2. Marinate the chicken well

Another thing to keep in mind while preparing this dish is to marinate the chicken well. Once you have freshly squeezed lemon juice, mix it with the spices and brush it nicely over the chicken. Now, don't start cooking it right away. Instead, you must allow the chicken to sit out for a while, around 20-30 minutes. This will allow the flavours to absorb fully into it.

3. Cook on the right flame

The flame on which you cook the chicken makes a huge difference. Chicken tastes good only when it is soft and succulent. You'll be able to achieve this texture only when you cook it on a low-medium flame. If you cook the chicken on a high flame, it can overcook and result in a hard and chewy texture. To avoid this, always be mindful of the flame.

4. Balance out the flavours

Lemon chicken predominantly has a tangy flavour. While it surely tastes good, it shouldn't be overpowering as well. For the best results, it's important to balance out the flavours. To achieve this, you can add a pinch of sugar or a splash of sugarcane juice while the chicken is cooking. This way, it will have the perfect balance of flavours.

5. Add butter

Butter has the power to elevate the flavour of any dish and lemon chicken is no exception. You can add a dollop of butter towards the end when the chicken is almost cooked. This will help add richness to the dish and take its flavour up a notch. So, don't hesitate to add some. Also, do not forget to garnish it with fresh coriander leaves.

Making lemon chicken at home is not as difficult as it seems. Just keep the above-mentioned tips in mind, and you'll be able to make it perfectly every single time. To get you started, here's an easy recipe for you to try.