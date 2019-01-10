Eggs May Help Stave Off Risk Of Type-2 Diabetes: 3 Healthy Egg Recipes

Egg lovers rejoice! If the findings of a new study published in the Molecular Nutrition and Food Research are to be believed, consuming an egg daily may improve blood metabolic profile, which could lower risk of type-2 diabetes. The study that was conducted in the University of Eastern Finland, revealed that egg's dense nutritive profile was able to lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes among middle-aged Finnish men who participated in the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study in eastern Finland.

The researchers wanted to study the association using non-targeted metabolomics, a technique that helps facilitate a broad profiling of chemicals in a sample. The blood samples of men who ate more eggs comprised certain lipid molecules that positively correlated with the blood profile of men who were free of type-2 diabetes.

The scientists also said that it would be too premature to draw any causal conclusions, but there are enough hints that point towards an association between egg compounds and type-2 diabetes development.

Eggs For Diabetes:

Eggs are the best bio-available source of protein. Ideally, anything with high protein is a good bet for diabetics, as protein induces satiety and prevents you from bingeing on other high-carb foods. Eggs are also enriched with vitamin D. Recent studies have also linked egg consumption with effective diabetes management. But it is highly imperative to practice moderation, say experts. Egg yolks have been shrouded in the controversy of raising cholesterol. Eggs are pretty high in calories too; too many eggs may up your calorie intake, which is not quite recommended in an ideal diabetes plan. An ideal diabetes diet plan should include a balanced mix of protein, fibre and good carbohydrates.

Here are some healthy egg recipes you can add to your diet:

1. Scrambled eggs

2. Oatmeal porridge and fried egg

3. Mediterranean omelette

Include these egg recipes in your diabetes plan and see the impact yourself. Make sure you consult an expert before making any drastic change in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



